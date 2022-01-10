Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent

ISTANBUL

The unemployment rate in Turkey was 11.2 percent in November 2021, same as in the month earlier, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

In November 2021, the number of unemployed people aged 15 and over rose slightly by 39,000 to nearly 3.77 million, TÜİK said.



The labor force participation rate was 52.5 percent with a 0.4 percentage point increase while the number of employed people in Turkey increased by 228,000 to over 29.85 million



The employment rate was 46.6 percent with a 0.3 percentage point rise in November 2021.



“The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 22.3 percent with 1.7 percentage point increase compared to the previous month,” TÜİK said.



“According to the distribution of employment by sector; 17.1 percent was employed in agriculture, 21.6 percent was employed in industry, 6.1 percent was employed in construction and 55.2 percent was employed in services,” it added.



During the same month, agricultural employment increased by 49,000 people, while the industry and services sectors added 73,000 and 96,000 jobs, respectively.



The rate of unregistered employment - people working without social security related to their principal occupation - was 29 percent, with a 0.7 percentage point fall compared to the same month of the previous year.



In November 2021, the rate of composite measure of labor underutilization consisting of time-related underemployment, potential labor force and unemployment was 22.1 percent with a 0.7 percentage point decrease compared to the previous month.



