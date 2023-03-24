Unemployment rate in Türkiye at 10.4 percent in 2022

The number of unemployed people aged 15-years-old and over decreased by 337,000 to 3.58 million in 2022 compared to the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on March 23.

The unemployment rate decreased by 1.6 percentage points to 10.4 percent, being estimated at 8.9 percent for men and 13.4 percent for women.

“Number of employed persons aged 15-years-old and over realized as 30.7 million persons with a 1.95 million persons increase, and the employment rate showed as 47.5 percent with a 2.3 percentage point increase in 2022 compared to the previous year. This rate was estimated at 65.0 percent for men and 30.4 percent for women,” TÜİK said in a written statement.

The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 19.4 percent with a 3.2 percentage point decrease compared to the previous year.

The total labor force was 34.3 million people with a 1.6 million increase and the labor force participation rate at 53.1 percent with a 1.7 percentage point increase in 2022 compared to the previous year.

In 2022, 56.5 percent of total employment were employed in the services sector, 15.8 percent agriculture, 21.7 percent were employed in industry and 6 percent were employed in construction.

