Underground city in Central Anatolia arouses curiosity

Underground city in Central Anatolia arouses curiosity

KAYSERİ
Underground city in Central Anatolia arouses curiosity

A 376-kilometer-long underground city in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri continues to veil its mysteries in obscurity.

The tunnels, which pass under almost all of the houses in the region and whose entrances were closed by the residents of the houses over time, was once an important trade center for the region.

Speaking to local media, Mustafa Aksu, the previous mayor of the district, said that the people that came to Zincidere in time built 250 mansions in the neighborhood.

“They were a wealthy society that lived on trade. Zincidere was the heart of cotton trade in Central Anatolia at that time. There were 52 cotton merchants here in 1873. They established a significant trade center here,” he remarked.

“The main starting center of the underground city is the monastery in Zincidere Commando Brigade. It passes through all the houses in Zincidere. The road goes all the way from here to Cappadocia. From Cappadocia, it goes to Aksaray and then to Dulkadirli in Kırşehir. The total length of the underground tunnels is 376 kilometers.”

Noting that the tunnels were built mainly for defense and security purposes, Aksu said that the tunnels also kept people cool during the summer months.

Aksu added that the tunnels passed through many houses but the citizens closed the passageways by blocking the entrances over time. “Since the tunnels pass under almost all of the houses, everyone built a wall on the entrance so that no one would trespass their property.”

Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Six Turkish gang members fatally shot in attack near Athens

Six Turkish gang members fatally shot in attack near Athens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six Turkish gang members fatally shot in attack near Athens

    Six Turkish gang members fatally shot in attack near Athens

  2. Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

    Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

  3. McCarthy directs House to open impeachment inquiry into Biden

    McCarthy directs House to open impeachment inquiry into Biden

  4. Putin, Kim begin talks at Russia's Vostochny spaceport

    Putin, Kim begin talks at Russia's Vostochny spaceport

  5. Thousands are feared dead, missing in flood-ravaged Libya

    Thousands are feared dead, missing in flood-ravaged Libya
Recommended
Six Turkish gang members fatally shot in attack near Athens

Six Turkish gang members fatally shot in attack near Athens
Turkish intel neutralizes senior PKK member in Syria

Turkish intel 'neutralizes' senior PKK member in Syria
Chinese diplomats capture splendor of Türkiye

Chinese diplomats capture splendor of Türkiye
Dolmabahçe Palace renovations to end in October

Dolmabahçe Palace renovations to end in October
Brutal attack on 15-year-old by peers sparks outrage

Brutal attack on 15-year-old by peers sparks outrage
Food inspections to target groceries, butchers

Food inspections to target groceries, butchers
WORLD Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

A Ukrainian cruise missile attack on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Moscow-controlled Crimea damaged two ships undergoing repairs, Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday.

ECONOMY More Turkish holidaymakers headed abroad this year

More Turkish holidaymakers headed abroad this year

More Turkish holidaymakers traveled abroad this year, especially to countries where Turks do not need to get a visa, including Turkish Cyprus, says Kaan Karayal, the board chair of Tatil Sepeti, a travel portal.
SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.