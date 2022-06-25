UN says Israeli fire killed Al Jazeera journalist

  • June 25 2022 10:34:00

UN says Israeli fire killed Al Jazeera journalist

GENEVA
UN says Israeli fire killed Al Jazeera journalist

The United Nations said on June 24 it found that Israeli forces fired the shot that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, with Israel swiftly branding the UN’s findings unfounded.

The Palestinian-American TV reporter, who was wearing a vest marked "Press" and a helmet, was killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli army operation in Jenin camp in the northern West Bank.
"We find that the shots that killed Abu Akleh came from Israeli security forces," UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.
"It is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation."
She said the Human Rights Office had concluded its own independent monitoring into the incident.
"All information we have gathered... is consistent with the finding that the shots that killed Abu Akleh and injured her colleague Ali Sammoudi came from Israeli security forces and not from indiscriminate firing by armed Palestinians, as initially claimed by Israeli authorities," she said.
"We have found no information suggesting that there was activity by armed Palestinians in the immediate vicinity of the journalists."

In line with its human rights monitoring methodology, the UN rights office inspected photo, video and audio material, visited the scene, consulted experts, reviewed official communications and interviewed witnesses.
The probe included information from the Israeli military and the Palestinian attorney general.
The UN rights office found that seven journalists arrived at the western entrance of the Jenin camp soon after 6:00 am.
At around 6:30 am, as four of the journalists turned into a particular street, "several single, seemingly well-aimed bullets were fired towards them from the direction of the Israeli security forces.
"One single bullet injured Ali Sammoudi in the shoulder; another single bullet hit Abu Akleh in the head and killed her instantly."
Several further single bullets were fired as an unarmed man attempted to approach Abu Akleh’s body and another uninjured journalist sheltering behind a tree, said Shamdasani.
Shots continued to be fired as this individual eventually managed to carry away Abu Akleh’s body, she added.

In response, Israel’s army said it was "not possible" to determine how Abu Akleh was killed.
"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) investigation clearly concludes that Ms. Abu Akleh was not intentionally shot by an IDF soldier and that it is not possible to determine whether she was killed by a Palestinian gunman shooting indiscriminately... or inadvertently by an IDF soldier," the military said.
Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz said IDF troops "came under heavy gunfire during the events that led to Shireen’s death, and responded accordingly".
"We may only uncover the truth by conducting a thorough ballistic, forensic investigation and not through unfounded investigations," he added.
The official Palestinian investigation found that the Qatari television channel’s star reporter was killed after being hit by a bullet just below her helmet.
Their report said Abu Akleh was killed with a 5.56 millimetre armour piercing round fired from a Ruger Mini-14 rifle.
Israel’s mission in Geneva said the UN finding "deplorably fails to mention the main obstacle to establishing the truth in this tragic incident: the Palestinian Authority’s refusal to conduct a joint investigation and hand over the bullet".
"Without this evidence, it is not possible for any ’independent monitoring’ to legitimately conclude" how Abu Akleh was killed, it said.
The mission added that in the weeks before the shooting, 11 "innocent people... were killed by terrorists who came from Jenin", leading to the IDF operation.

Her niece Lina Abu Akleh asked on Twitter: "So what’s going to happen now? How many more reports do we need for them to be held accountable?"
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has urged Israel to open a criminal investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing and into all other killings by Israeli forces in the West Bank and in the context of law enforcement operations in Gaza.
"Since just the beginning of the year, our office has verified that Israeli security forces have killed 58 Palestinians in the West Bank, including 13 children," said Shamdasani.
"International human rights law requires prompt, thorough, transparent, independent and impartial investigation into all use of force resulting in death or serious injury. Perpetrators must be held to account."

TURKEY President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

MOST POPULAR

  1. UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

    UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

  2. Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

    Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

  3. Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

    Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

  4. Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base

    Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base

  5. Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

    Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader
Recommended
Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city

Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city
Suspected terror-linked shooting in Oslo kills 2, wounds 14

Suspected terror-linked shooting in Oslo kills 2, wounds 14
US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion
COVID vaccines saved 20 mln lives in 1st year, scientists say

COVID vaccines saved 20 mln lives in 1st year, scientists say
Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base

Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base
Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives
WORLD Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city

Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city

Ukrainian forces prepared on June 24 to retreat from the strategic city of Severodonetsk after weeks of fierce fighting, a setback that could pave the way for Russia to seize a larger swath of eastern Ukraine.
ECONOMY Leave time for disruptions, says Europe airports chief

Leave time for disruptions, says Europe airports chief

Arrive early, that’s the advice from the European airports chief to passengers faced with disruption this summer as the air travel industry struggles to meet surging demand after the pandemic.
SPORTS 2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

Türkiye is hopeful to achieve successes in two major basketball tournaments and sees 2022 as a basketball year, the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.