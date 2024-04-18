UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

NEW YORK
UN chief warns Mideast on brink of full-scale regional conflict

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday painted a dark picture of the situation in the Middle East, warning that spiraling tensions over the war in Gaza and Iran's attack on Israel could devolve into a "full-scale regional conflict."

Guterres also said Israel's military offensive on Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, in retaliation for their unprecedented Oct. 7 attack on Israel, had created a "humanitarian hellscape" for civilians trapped in the besieged Palestinian territory.

"The Middle East is on a precipice. Recent days have seen a perilous escalation — in words and deeds," Guterres told the Security Council.

"One miscalculation, one miscommunication, one mistake, could lead to the unthinkable —- a full-scale regional conflict that would be devastating for all involved," he said, calling on all parties to exercise "maximum restraint."

Iran unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Israel over the weekend, after an attack on its consulate in Damascus widely blamed on Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country reserves the right to protect itself.

Guterres condemned both the consulate attack and the flurry of drones, saying that the latter constituted a "serious escalation" of the situation.

"It is high time to end the bloody cycle of retaliation," he said. "It is high time to stop."

"The international community must work together to prevent any actions that could push the entire Middle East over the edge, with a devastating impact on civilians. Let me be clear: the risks are spiraling on many fronts."

 'Humanitarian hellscape' 

For Guterres, de-escalation of the situation would begin by ending fighting in Gaza, where at least 33,970 people have been killed, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

 

"I reiterate my calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza," Guterres said.

"In Gaza, six and a half months of Israeli military operations have created a humanitarian hellscape," he lamented, and while he said Israel had made "limited progress" on allowing more aid into the territory, he called for more to be done.

"Our aid operations are barely functional. They cannot operate in an organized, systematic way; they can only seize opportunities to deliver aid whenever and wherever possible," he said.

"Delivering aid at scale requires Israel's full and active facilitation of humanitarian operations."

Guterres's speech came as the Security Council was poised later in the day to vote on a Palestinian bid for full U.N. membership, an initiative that seemed destined for failure in the face of opposition from the veto-wielding United States.

The U.N. secretary-general also called on Israel to put a stop to settler violence in the occupied West Bank, after the killing of a 14-year-old Israeli boy sparked Israeli attacks in dozens of Palestinian villages.

"I call on Israel, as the occupying power, to protect the Palestinian population of the occupied West Bank against attacks, violence and intimidation," he told the Security Council.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Irans drone program

US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program
LATEST NEWS

  1. US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program

    US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program

  2. UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

    UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

  3. Türkiye to deploy F-16s after renaming İncirlik base

    Türkiye to deploy F-16s after renaming İncirlik base

  4. Authorities capture 41 in crackdown on crime group

    Authorities capture 41 in crackdown on crime group

  5. Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'

    Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'
Recommended
US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Irans drone program

US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program
Taliban pull two TV channels for violating Islamic values

Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'
Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine wont change military situation

Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine won't change military situation
Human cases of bird flu an enormous concern: WHO

Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO
Blinken, Ukraine FM stress urgency of Congress backing aid

Blinken, Ukraine FM stress urgency of Congress backing aid
Iran tells US it does not seek expansion of tensions

Iran tells US it does not seek 'expansion of tensions'
WORLD US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Irans drone program

US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program

The United States and Britain announced widespread sanctions against Iran's military drone program on Thursday, in response to its weekend attack against Israel.
ECONOMY Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal

Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal

Electric vehicle maker Tesla will ask its shareholders to vote again on a $56 billion compensation package they had approved in 2018 for CEO Elon Musk before it was squashed by a U.S. court earlier this year.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿