UN chief urges Israel to halt West Bank settlement plan

NEW YORK
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday strongly opposed Israel's plans to construct thousands of new settler units that would effectively split the occupied West Bank into two disconnected parts.

"Our position is clear – the Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the regime associated with them have been established and are being maintained in violation of international law," said a statement by his spokesperson’s office.

Emphasizing that such illegal settlements would "further entrench the occupation, (and) fuel tensions," the statement also noted that such a move would "systematically erode the viability of a Palestinian State as part of a two-State solution."

"Construction in the E1 area would sever the northern and southern West Bank, severely undermining the prospects for the realization of a viable, contiguous Palestinian State," it said.

Guterres further called on Israeli authorities to immediately halt the advancement of this process.

"He reiterates his call on the Government of Israel to cease all settlement activities, pursuant to its obligations under international law and as reaffirmed by the International Court of Justice in its Advisory Opinion of 19 July 2024," the statement added.

On Thursday, Israeli media reported that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich approved the construction of 3,401 settler units in Ma'ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, and 3,515 more in surrounding areas. The project aims to split the West Bank into two parts, severing connections between its northern and southern cities and isolating East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced the move as part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vision for a "Greater Israel," warning it would entrench the occupation and eliminate the viability of a Palestinian state.

The international community, including the U.N., considers the Israeli settlements illegal under international law.

In an advisory opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Historic inn still welcomes guests
The U.N. human rights office said Friday that at least 1,760 Palestinians had been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a jump of several hundred since its last published figure at the beginning of August.
Türkiye could emerge as a key hub in global supply chains with the opening of the Zangezur transport corridor, a route set to connect western Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenia.
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
