UN calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women

UN calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women

BERLIN
UN calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday decried increasing restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, urging the country's Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately.

The Security Council “reiterated its deep concern of the suspension of schools beyond the sixth grade, and its call for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan,” it said in a press statement.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk pointed to “terrible consequences” of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations.

Last week, Taliban authorities stopped university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities. On Saturday, they announced the exclusion of women from NGO work, a move that already has prompted four major international aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan.

“No country can develop — indeed survive — socially and economically with half its population excluded," Türk said in a statement issued in Geneva. "These unfathomable restrictions placed on women and girls will not only increase the suffering of all Afghans but, I fear, pose a risk beyond Afghanistan’s borders.”

“This latest decree by the de facto authorities will have terrible consequences for women and for all Afghan people,” Türk said, adding that banning women from working for NGOs will deprive them and their families of incomes and of the right to “contribute positively” to the country's development.

“The ban will significantly impair, if not destroy, the capacity of these NGOs to deliver the essential services on which so many vulnerable Afghans depend," he said.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities when they took power last year, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

“Women and girls cannot be denied their inherent rights," Türk said. “Attempts by the de facto authorities to relegate them to silence and invisibility will not succeed — it will merely harm all Afghans, compound their suffering, and impede the country’s development.”

UN,

TÜRKIYE CHP, İYİ Party leader deny tension within opposition alliance

CHP, İYİ Party leader deny tension within opposition alliance
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP, İYİ Party leader deny tension within opposition alliance

    CHP, İYİ Party leader deny tension within opposition alliance

  2. Israeli president ‘looks forward’ to receiving Turkish envoy’s letter

    Israeli president ‘looks forward’ to receiving Turkish envoy’s letter

  3. Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare

    Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare

  4. Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it

    Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it

  5. US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50

    US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50
Recommended
Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare

Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare
Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it

Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it
US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50

US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50
7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river
S Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones

S Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
Western NY death toll rises to dozens from cold, storm chaos

Western NY death toll rises to dozens from cold, storm chaos
WORLD Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare

Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare

Banished from public consciousness for decades, the nightmare of nuclear warfare has surged back to prominence with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the erosion of the Cold War global security architecture.

ECONOMY Türkiye emerging as energy hub, says IEA chief

Türkiye emerging as energy hub, says IEA chief

Türkiye can be an alternative energy hub, especially in renewable energy, International Energy Agency (IEA) Chief Fatih Birol has said.
SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.