UN appeals for $6 billion for Sudan crisis in 2025

UN appeals for $6 billion for Sudan crisis in 2025

UN appeals for $6 billion for Sudan crisis in 2025

The U.N. appealed on Monday for $6 billion to provide desperately-needed aid to people in war-ravaged Sudan and millions of refugees fleeing "appalling" conditions.

The aim is to provide assistance to nearly 26 million people this year, the United Nations' humanitarian agency OCHA and refugee agency UNHCR said in a joint appeal.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been locked in a brutal conflict between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The U.N. agencies said the civil war has displaced 12 million people, of whom around 3.5 million have fled the country.

They stressed that at the same time, nearly two-thirds of Sudan's population needs emergency aid, as swathes of the country face famine conditions.

"Sudan is a humanitarian emergency of shocking proportions," U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said in a statement.

"Famine is taking hold. An epidemic of sexual violence rages. Children are being killed and injured. The suffering is appalling."

Famine conditions have already been reported in at least five locations in Sudan, including in displacement camps in Darfur and in the western Nuba Mountains, the U.N. statement said.

And "catastrophic hunger is expected to worsen by May when the lean season begins," it warned.

The United Nations said it would also need $1.8 billion to support 4.8 million people- both Sudanese refugees and their host communities- in the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, South Sudan and Uganda.

crisis ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

    Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

  2. Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

    Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

  3. İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

    İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

  4. First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

    First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

  5. Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo

    Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo
Recommended
Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky
Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock
Top Russia, US officials to meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Top Russia, US officials to meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday
Building collapse in Egyptian capital kills at least 10 people

Building collapse in Egyptian capital kills at least 10 people
Syrias new leader visits former Assad strongholds

Syria's new leader visits former Assad strongholds
Talks to shape next phase of truce deal as Gaza war marks 500th day

Talks to shape next phase of truce deal as Gaza war marks 500th day
WORLD Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Kiev will neither take part in the Russia-U.S. talks scheduled for Feb. 18 in Saudi Arabia, nor recognize any outcomes concerning Ukraine.

ECONOMY Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

The Finance Ministry announced on Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for $5 billion in financing.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿