UN aid chief warns of 'apocalyptic' consequences of Gaza shortages

UN aid chief warns of 'apocalyptic' consequences of Gaza shortages

DOHA
UN aid chief warns of apocalyptic consequences of Gaza shortages

The stranglehold on aid reaching Gaza threatens an "apocalyptic" outcome, the U.N.'s humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said on Sunday as he warned of famine in the besieged territory.

"If fuel runs out, aid doesn't get to the people where they need it, that famine, which we have talked about for so long, and which is looming, will not be looming anymore. It will be present," Griffiths said.

"And I think our worry, as citizens of the international community, is that the consequence is going to be really, really hard. Hard, difficult, and apocalyptic," he told AFP on the sidelines of meetings with Qatari officials in Doha.

An Israeli incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, launched in the face of international outcry, has deepened an already perilous humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Griffith, the U.N.'s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said some 50 trucks of aid per day could reach the hardest-hit north of Gaza through the reopened Erez crossing.

But battles near the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings in Gaza's south meant the vital routes were "effectively blocked", he explained.

"So aid getting in through land routes to the south and for Rafah, and the people dislodged by Rafah is almost nil," Griffiths added.

'Disaster'

 

The U.N. said on Saturday that 800,000 people had been "forced to flee" Israel's assault on Hamas militants in Rafah.

With fuel, food and medicine running out, Griffiths said the military action in the southern Gazan city was "exactly what we feared it would be".

"And we all said that very clearly that a Rafah operation is a disaster in humanitarian terms, a disaster for the people already displaced to Rafah. This is now their fourth or fifth displacement," he said.

With key land crossings closed, some relief supplies began flowing in this week via a temporary, floating pier constructed by the United States.

Griffiths said the maritime operation was "beginning to bring in some truckloads of aid" but he cautioned "it's not a replacement for the land routes".

The war began after Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed at least 35,386 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to data provided by the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Out of 252 people taken hostage from Israel during the October 7 attack, 124 remain held in Gaza including 37 the army says are dead.

On Thursday, the Arab League called for a U.N. peacekeeping force to be deployed in the Palestinian territories and for the convening of an international conference to resolve the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.

Griffiths said the statement from the 22-member bloc in Manama was "very important because it focused on the future".

 'Angry world'

 

He explained there were a "number of different conferences being mooted and potentially planned" to discuss humanitarian arrangements in Gaza, including in Jordan.

"I feel very strongly and I know that the Secretary-General feels very strongly that the United Nations needs to be present at the table when all these things are being discussed," the U.N. aid chief said.

But he cautioned on the likelihood of a U.N. peacekeeping force for the Palestinian territories. A proposed deployment could be blocked by a veto from permanent Security Council members, while it would also require the acceptance from the warring parties of the U.N.'s presence.

The U.N. announced in March that Griffiths, a British barrister, would step down in June over health concerns.

He said that in recent years he had observed "the norms that were built up very painfully, indeed since the founding of the United Nations... but particularly in the last couple of decades, seem to have been set aside".

"There is no consensus on methods of dialogue and negotiation, or mediation, which need to be, in my view, prioritised. And so we have an angry world," Griffiths said.

 

UN, Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as terror-related

Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'

    Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'

  2. Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

    Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

  3. Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

    Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

  4. UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

    UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

  5. AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility

    AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility
Recommended
Raisi: Supreme leaders protege

Raisi: Supreme leader's protege
Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges
Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown

Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown
World leaders offers condolences over Raisi’s death

World leaders offers condolences over Raisi’s death
ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza war crimes arrest warrant for Netanyahu

ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warrant for Netanyahu
Spain demands Milei public apology for corrupt wife comment

Spain demands Milei public apology for 'corrupt wife' comment
Iran vice president to replace Raisi ahead of snap election

Iran vice president to replace Raisi ahead of snap election
WORLD Raisi: Supreme leaders protege

Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-liner protege of the country's supreme leader who helped oversee the mass executions of thousands in 1988 and later led the country as it enriched uranium near weapons-grade levels, launched a major attack on Israel and experienced mass protests, has died. He was 63.
ECONOMY UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

Britain's post-Brexit border with the EU has been plagued by chronic delays and uncertainty, ramping up costs for businesses and the government, the nation's spending watchdog said on Monday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿