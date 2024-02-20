UN agencies warn of surge in Gaza child deaths

UN agencies warn of surge in Gaza child deaths

GAZA STRIP
UN agencies warn of surge in Gaza child deaths

An alarming lack of food, surging malnutrition and the rampant spread of disease could spark an explosion in child deaths in Gaza, the United Nations warned Monday.

Twenty weeks into Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, U.N. agencies warned that food and safe water had become "incredibly scarce" in the Palestinian territory, adding that virtually all young children had infectious illnesses.

"The Gaza Strip is poised to witness an explosion in preventable child deaths which would compound the already unbearable level of child deaths in Gaza," said Ted Chaiban, deputy head of humanitarian action at the U.N. children's agency UNICEF.

At least 90 percent of children under five in Gaza are affected by one or more infectious diseases, according to a joint assessment by the U.N. agencies for children, food and health.

Seventy percent had had diarrhoea in the two weeks prior to the assessment, marking a 23-fold increase compared to the 2022 baseline.

"Hunger and disease are a deadly combination," World Health Organization emergencies director Mike Ryan said in a statement.

"Hungry, weakened and deeply traumatised children are more likely to get sick, and children who are sick, especially with diarrhoea, cannot absorb nutrients well," he said.

"It's dangerous, and tragic, and happening before our eyes."

Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's assault on Gaza has killed more than 29,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Since the start of the war, Gaza has been plunged into a nutrition crisis, with outside aid severely restricted.

The U.N. assessment indicated that more than 15 percent of children under the age of two in northern Gaza — one in six — were acutely malnourished, while three percent were suffering from life-threatening severe wasting.

"As the data were collected in January, the situation is likely to be even graver today," the U.N. agencies warned.

In southern Gaza, five percent of children under two were acutely malnourished, according to the assessment.

Before the war, only 0.8 percent of children under five in Gaza were considered acutely malnourished, the U.N. agencies pointed out.

"Such a decline in a population's nutritional status in three months is unprecedented globally," they said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP sticks with Hatay candidate amid public backlash

CHP sticks with Hatay candidate amid public backlash
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP sticks with Hatay candidate amid public backlash

    CHP sticks with Hatay candidate amid public backlash

  2. Türkiye’s external assets rise to $327 billion

    Türkiye’s external assets rise to $327 billion

  3. Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote

    Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote

  4. S Korean trainee doctors stop work to protest medical reforms

    S Korean trainee doctors stop work to protest medical reforms

  5. Deadline nears for candidate submission in local elections

    Deadline nears for candidate submission in local elections
Recommended
Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote

Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote
S Korean trainee doctors stop work to protest medical reforms

S Korean trainee doctors stop work to protest medical reforms
Israel says will fight during Ramadan unless Hamas frees hostages

Israel says will fight during Ramadan unless Hamas frees hostages
European countries summon Russian diplomats over Navalny death

European countries summon Russian diplomats over Navalny death
Brazil-Israel row escalates as Lula declared persona non grata

Brazil-Israel row escalates as Lula declared 'persona non grata'
Taiwan calls on China to be rational after deadly boat incident

Taiwan calls on China to 'be rational' after deadly boat incident
WORLD Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote

Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote

Israel hit Gaza with new air strikes on Tuesday as world powers grappled with how to broker a ceasefire ahead of a U.N. Security Council vote.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets rise to $327 billion

Türkiye’s external assets rise to $327 billion

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $326.9 billion at the end of 2023, indicating an increase of 6 percent compared to the previous year, the Central Bank said on Feb. 20.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿