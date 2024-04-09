UK's Cameron meets Trump during US visit

UK's Cameron meets Trump during US visit

WASHINGTON
UKs Cameron meets Trump during US visit

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron met Donald Trump on Monday, British officials said, ahead of talks with senior members of President Joe Biden's administration on the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Cameron sat down with the former U.S. president and Republican challenger to Biden in November's closely watched election, one month after the two Americans became their parties' presumptive White House nominees.

"Ahead of his visit to Washington, the Foreign Secretary met former president Trump in Florida," said a U.K. Foreign Office spokesman on Tuesday.

"It is standard practice for ministers to meet with opposition candidates as part of their routine international engagement," he added.

Cameron is due in Washington for discussions on Tuesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

While British officials were not drawn on the substance of the Trump talks, the Foreign Office said Cameron would push, in his meeting with Blinken, for a "full, urgent, and transparent investigation" into Israeli air strikes that killed seven aid workers in Gaza last week.

The U.K. government has faced calls to suspend arms export licences to Israel after three Britons working for U.S.-based food charity World Central Kitchen were killed in the attack.

More than 600 lawyers, including former Supreme Court judges, warned in a letter that London risked breaching international law by continuing to allow the export of weapons to Israel.

 Weapons exports 

The foreign secretary is expected to discuss arms exports during a joint press conference with Blinken at 11:30 am (15:30 GMT) but will not announce a change of policy, according to U.K. government sources.

"He will underline that the deaths of World Central Kitchen humanitarian workers are completely unacceptable and that major changes need to be made to ensure the safety of aid workers on the ground," the Foreign Office said.

Talks between Cameron and Blinken will also focus on "the path to a sustainable ceasefire and the delivery of greater quantities of humanitarian aid in Gaza", it added.

Cameron will also urge U.S. Congress leaders to approve a proposed $60-billion military aid package for Ukraine that Republican lawmakers have been blocking for months.

Over $184 billion (£145 billion) has already been committed to Ukraine by European nations, including over $15 billion from the U.K..

The U.S. has committed nearly $74 billion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sunday that Ukraine will lose its war with Russia if Congress does not approve the stalled package.

Cameron said ahead of his visit that "success for Ukraine and failure for Putin are vital for American and European security".

US, UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

    Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

  2. Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

    Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

  3. Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

    Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

  4. Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

    Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

  5. Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

    Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court
Recommended
Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN
Israels security at core of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court
March saw 10th straight month of record global heat: monitor

March saw 10th straight month of record global heat: monitor
Top Europe rights court condemns Switzerland in landmark climate ruling

Top Europe rights court condemns Switzerland in landmark climate ruling
Hepatitis viruses kill 3,500 people a day: WHO

Hepatitis viruses kill 3,500 people a day: WHO
Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire on annexed Golan

Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire on annexed Golan
WORLD Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel is blocking far more convoys carrying food aid within Gaza, where famine is looming, than convoys carrying other kinds of aid, the U.N. said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Spain axes golden visa to curb property speculation

Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

Spain is to axe its so-called "golden visa" scheme under which foreign investors get residency for a 500,000-euro-investment in property, to curb the speculation blighting many Spanish cities, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe's contentious protest during the Turkish Super Cup on April 7 has resulted in disciplinary action by football authorities, as the club walked off the field just 100 seconds into the match against rival Galatasaray.
﻿