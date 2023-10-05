Russian strike kills at least 49 in east Ukraine: officials

Russian strike kills at least 49 in east Ukraine: officials

KIEV
Russian strike kills at least 49 in east Ukraine: officials

Ukrainian officials said Thursday that a Russian strike on a grocery store and cafe in the eastern region of Kharkiv had killed dozens of people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike had slammed into the Kupiansk district of the war-battered region bordering Russia, where Moscow's forces have been pushing to recapture territory they lost last year to Ukrainian troops.

"The brutal Russian crime of hitting an ordinary grocery store with a rocket is a completely deliberate terrorist attack," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

The Ukrainian prosecutor general said at least 49 people were killed.

Zelensky posted an image of a woman kneeling over the body of someone apparently killed in the strike, with other corpses strewn around her, while rescue workers worked nearby.

The head of the Kharkiv region Oleg Sinegubov said the strike hit a cafe and shop around 1:15 pm (1015 GMT) in the village of Groza.

The village is 30 kilometres (around 20 miles) west of Kupiansk, a frontline town, and is estimated to have had a pre-war population of around 500 people.

"Rescuers are working on the scene," he said, adding that a 6-year-old boy was among the dead. One child had been injured, he added.

Ukraine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, US set to enhance energy cooperation through dialogue program

Türkiye, US set to enhance energy cooperation through dialogue program
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US set to enhance energy cooperation through dialogue program

    Türkiye, US set to enhance energy cooperation through dialogue program

  2. Parliament tightens security measures following attack

    Parliament tightens security measures following attack

  3. Türkiye strikes PKK bases in Iraq again in retaliation for Ankara attack

    Türkiye strikes PKK bases in Iraq again in retaliation for Ankara attack

  4. Yanardağ given 2.5-year jail term, granted release

    Yanardağ given 2.5-year jail term, granted release

  5. Central Bank has no exchange rate target: Erkan

    Central Bank has no exchange rate target: Erkan
Recommended
Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands

Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands
S Korea, US monitoring possible halt in N Korea nuclear reactor

S Korea, US monitoring possible halt in N Korea nuclear reactor
Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spains Canary islands: rescuers

Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers
21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire
Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote
Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia
WORLD Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands

Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands

Japan issued a tsunami advisory Thursday after a strong earthquake struck near its outlying islands in the Pacific Ocean, but lifted it about two hours later. No damage was reported.
ECONOMY Central Bank has no exchange rate target: Erkan

Central Bank has no exchange rate target: Erkan

The Central Bank has no exchange rate target and does not engage in transactions to keep the rates at certain levels, Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan has said.
SPORTS Man United stunned by Galatasaray

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

Erik ten Hag had started the night by saying there were no excuses for Manchester United's ever-worsening start to the season.