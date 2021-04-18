Ukraine wants to double trade volume with Turkey

KYIV-Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pose for photographs after they signed agreements, in Istanbul on Oct. 16, 2020.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 16 that Turkey and Ukraine have a trade turnover of $ 5.5 billion and “we want to double it.” 

Ukraine has “a good relations with Turkey today,” Zelensky said in an exclusive interview with French daily newspaper Le Figaro when asked about his recent visit to Turkey and meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“We have many issues. For example, the issue of Crimean Tatars or Crimeans who were deprived of their home and left after the occupation,” he said.

“We will now build 500 homes for them - for their temporary residence. Although we do not know when this temporary period will end and when they will return home. However, we provide them with this,” Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian president also stressed the importance of security cooperation in the Black Sea region.  

 

