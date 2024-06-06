Ukraine prolongs outages after power plant strikes

Ukraine prolongs outages after power plant strikes

KIEV
Ukraine prolongs outages after power plant strikes

Kiev on Thursday said it would maintain emergency blackouts across the country and import electricity from Europe to ease the fallout from Russian strikes on its power plants.

Attacks on Ukraine's thermal and hydroelectric plants in recent weeks have forced authorities to take sweeping measures to keep the grid from total collapse.

"Restrictions on household and industrial consumers are being applied throughout the day, throughout Ukraine," the energy ministry said in a statement.

It has called on households and private businesses to limit consumption and recently increased imports from neighbouring countries to maintain supplies.

Authorities in the capital Kiev are aiming to guarantee residents between four and six hours of electricity everyday, according to schedules published online.

Businesses have reverted to generators to keep the lights on and doors open to customers during scheduled and unscheduled emergency outages.

And residents have reported widespread disruptions, including to elevators in high-rise residential buildings and traffic lights on key thoroughfares in the capital.

Russia's recent aerial campaign has targeted powerplants themselves, changing tactics from an earlier strategy of hitting distribution centres that could be more easily repaired.

Officials and analysts have estimated the damage could take years and billions of dollars to repair.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied its forces target civilian infrastructure, and claim they only attack military-linked facilities.

war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO
LATEST NEWS

  1. First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

    First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

  2. NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance

    NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance

  3. Houthis detain aid workers, UN staff: Aid group, diplomatic source

    Houthis detain aid workers, UN staff: Aid group, diplomatic source

  4. Türkiye’s second astronaut to perform 3 experiments in 3 minutes

    Türkiye’s second astronaut to perform 3 experiments in 3 minutes

  5. Türkiye's libraries see substantial growth in 2023: Official data

    Türkiye's libraries see substantial growth in 2023: Official data
Recommended
First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO
NATO chief says no immediate military threat against alliance

NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance
Houthis detain aid workers, UN staff: Aid group, diplomatic source

Houthis detain aid workers, UN staff: Aid group, diplomatic source
Donalt Trump vows to reverse Biden border order

Donalt Trump vows to reverse Biden border order
Rishi Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day ceremony early

Rishi Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day ceremony early
Saudi Arabia says hajj pilgrimage to start June 14

Saudi Arabia says hajj pilgrimage to start June 14
Kremlin says France ready for direct role in Ukraine

Kremlin says France ready for 'direct' role in Ukraine
WORLD First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said on Friday, adding that investigations were ongoing.
ECONOMY US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players

Top U.S. antitrust enforcers are moving forward with investigations into the roles played by Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia in the artificial intelligence boom, according to a report.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿