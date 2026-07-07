Ukraine fired over 400 drones towards Moscow ahead of NATO summit

Ukraine fired over 400 drones towards Moscow ahead of NATO summit

MOSCOW
Ukraine fired over 400 drones towards Moscow ahead of NATO summit

People walk through Red Square during sunset in Moscow, Monday, July 6, 2026, backdropped by the Spasskaya tower of the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)

Ukraine launched more than 400 drones toward Russia's capital Moscow, the city's mayor said on July 7, ahead of a crucial NATO summit in Türkiye in which the war will likely dominate talks.

The attacks underscore Kiev's use of long-range drones in the more than four-year war, with Russian border areas coming under fire and Moscow facing increasing drone attacks.

"From evening until 6:00 am (0300 GMT), more than 430 drones were flying in the direction of Moscow region," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on the state-backed MAX platform.

"Most were neutralised by air defense forces at distant approaches. 36 enemy UAVs were destroyed on approach to Moscow."

Acting Belgorod regional governor Aleksandr Shuvaev said several Ukrainian missile strikes had targeted Belgorod city in the south-west and the surrounding district.

"In the village of Belovskoye, Belgorod district, a civilian resident was, sadly, killed as a result of the first missile strike," Shuvaev said on MAX.

It comes after Russian strikes killed 30 people in Ukraine on Monday a day ahead of a crucial two-day NATO summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to take "strong decisions" at the summit in Ankara just hours after the deadly strikes.

"It is critically important that the world — first and foremost the United States and our European partners — come out of the NATO Summit in Ankara with strong decisions in support of our air defense," Zelensky said on Facebook.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up long-range strikes in recent months, with both sides regularly reporting drone attacks and missile launches targeting territory far from the front line.

, European countries have taken over the support of Ukraine almost entirely as Trump has wound back U.S. aid.

 Zelensky will score a commitment from his European backers at NATO to keep at least 70 billion euros ($80 billion) of military aid flowing to Kiev each year in both 2026 and 2027.

Zelensky — who is set to hold talks with Trump at the Ankara summit — urged the alliance to take "strong decisions" on boosting Ukraine's air defenses after a devastating Russian blitz killed nearly 30 people.

The Ukrainian leader will look to convince Trump — who held a phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin ahead of the gathering — that Kiev is turning the tide in the war and that he should pressure Moscow back into serious peace negotiations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

    Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

  2. NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

    NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

  3. Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

    Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

  4. Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

    Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

  5. France's Le Pen put under house arrest, presidential run in doubt

    France's Le Pen put under house arrest, presidential run in doubt
Recommended
Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police
Ukraine would bring extraordinary defensive capability to NATO: Zelensky

Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky
Frances Le Pen put under house arrest, presidential run in doubt

France's Le Pen put under house arrest, presidential run in doubt
Another nationwide blackout hits Cuba

Another nationwide blackout hits Cuba
Indonesia, India agree to deepen ties

Indonesia, India agree to deepen ties
El Nino is expected to break records: top expert

El Nino is expected 'to break records': top expert
Crowds bid farewell to Khamenei in Iranian holy city of Qom

Crowds bid farewell to Khamenei in Iranian holy city of Qom
WORLD Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

A woman suspected of carrying out a bomb attack in Monaco was found shot dead in Ukraine, police said Tuesday, adding that a serving intelligence officer and an accomplice had been detained on suspicion of her murder.
ECONOMY Samsung expects 1,800 pct operating profit leap on AI boom

Samsung expects 1,800 pct operating profit leap on AI boom

South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics forecast Tuesday a massive 19-fold jump in second-quarter operating profit from a year earlier, buoyed by sustained AI-driven demand for memory chips.
SPORTS FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defended the World Cup referee at the center of the Folarin Balogun controversy on July 6 after the official was branded "very suspect" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
﻿