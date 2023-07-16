Ukraine aid is the best boost for global economy: Yellen

GANDHINAGAR
Redoubling support for war-stricken Ukraine is the "single best" way to aid the global economy, U.S .Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday, along with boosting emerging economies and tackling debt distress.

Yellen also said on the sidelines of a G20 finance ministers summit in India she would "push back" on criticism there was a tradeoff between aid to Ukraine and developing nations.

"Ending this war is first and foremost a moral imperative," she told reporters in Gandhinagar, which is hosting a wider G20 summit.

"But it's also the single best thing we can do for the global economy."

Yellen also pointed to efforts to tackle debt distress faced by struggling economies, bank reform and a global tax deal, and warned it was "premature" to talk of lifting tariffs on China.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both global breadbaskets that together exported almost a quarter of the world's wheat supply, triggered shockwaves in economies worldwide by sending prices for food and fuel shooting up.

G7 leaders promised at a summit in Lithuania last week to support Ukraine for as long as it takes to defeat Russia's invasion.

Yellen also said it was still too soon to lift restrictions placed on China during a trade war launched by former U.S. president Donald Trump.

"Tariffs were put in place because we had concerns with unfair trade practices on China's side, and our concerns with those practices remain, they really haven't been addressed," Yellen said.

"Perhaps over time this is an area where we could make progress but I'd say it is premature to use this as an area for de-escalation."

Yellen pointed to other work tackling debt distress and the reform of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank and other regional lenders, in efforts she said could unlock $200 billion over the next decade.

More than half of all low-income countries are near or in debt distress, double the case in 2015, she said.

G20 finance chiefs and central bank heads are due to meet today and tomorrow and World Bank chief Ajay Banga warned of a "deep mistrust... quietly pulling the Global North and South apart at a time when we need to be uniting".

The climate change crisis, post-pandemic recovery efforts, the war in Ukraine and a lack of progress in the fight against poverty were creating divisions, Banga said.

"The Global South's frustration is understandable," Banga said in an op-ed.

"In many ways they are paying the price for the prosperity of others. When they should be ascendant, they're concerned promised resources will be diverted to Ukraine's reconstruction; they feel aspirations are being constrained because energy rules aren't applied universally, and they're worried a burgeoning generation will be locked into a prison of poverty."

