UK retailer Wilko gets last-minute rescue bid

UK retailer Wilko gets last-minute rescue bid

LONDON
UK retailer Wilko gets last-minute rescue bid

Private equity firm M2 Capital has made an offer to take over British household goods company Wilko, according to media reports, days after administrators warned of "likely" redundancies and store closures.

London-based M2 Capital has made a bid of $113 millon to take over Wilko along with a promise to retain all employees for two years, The Guardian newspaper reported.

The British group, which has 400 stores and 12,500 employees, entered administration in early August, hit by the cost-of-living crisis and inflation.

The BBC said that M2 Capital managing director Robert Mantse confirmed the offer had been accepted.

According to The Guardian, M2 Capital submitted its offer late on Aug. 25, which followed a competing offer by Doug Putman, the owner of music retailer HMV, who pledged to keep 350 Wilko stores open.

"Any bid that guarantees jobs has to be prioritised," said Andy Prendergast of the GMB union.

PwC last week indicated that no buyer had been found for the entire Wilko group, and warned that "significant" redundancies could be expected as early as next week.

The discount retailer, selling cleaning and garden products as well as other small household items, was founded in 1930 with headquarters in the town of Worksop, central England.

UK, Economy,

ECONOMY Price stability top priority, says economy board

Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board
LATEST NEWS

  1. Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

    Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

  2. AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7

    AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7

  3. Türkiye ‘pursues freedom of transit’ for EU trade drivers

    Türkiye ‘pursues freedom of transit’ for EU trade drivers

  4. Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

    Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

  5. Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens off Cuba, barrels toward Florida

    Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens off Cuba, barrels toward Florida
Recommended
Price stability top priority, says economy board

Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board
Evergrande resumes trading in Hong Kong

Evergrande resumes trading in Hong Kong

Charging station network expanding fast in Türkiye

Charging station network expanding fast in Türkiye
No IMF support sought: Ministry

No IMF support sought: Ministry
Inspections to be launched against ‘covert’ price increases

Inspections to be launched against ‘covert’ price increases
Some $10 bln invested in solar power over a year

Some $10 bln invested in solar power over a year
WORLD Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

Russian air defences downed Ukrainian drones over the Tula and Belgorod regions, Moscow's defence ministry said on Tuesday, without indicating if there had been damage or casualties.

ECONOMY Price stability top priority, says economy board

Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

Establishing price stability remains the top priority for the government, read a statement released after a meeting of the Economy Coordination board, adding that members of the board also discussed details of the key medium-term program to be announced later this year.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.