Uber and Waymo team up to get driverless trucks rolling

  • June 09 2022 07:00:00

Uber and Waymo team up to get driverless trucks rolling

SAN FRANCISCO
Uber and Waymo team up to get driverless trucks rolling

Uber and Google’s autonomous vehicle unit Waymo said they are joining forces to get driverless trucks hauling cargo on roads across the United States.    

Due to the vast distances between American cities and with truck transport key to the economy, companies see self-driving as a way to cut costs and reduce risk.    

Waymo will allow its technology to mesh with an Uber Freight platform that connects truckers with loads in a spin on how Uber lets people summon rides using smartphone apps.        

Carriers that buy trucks equipped with Waymo systems will be able to opt in to having the vehicles deployed as “autonomous assets” on the Uber Freight network, the companies said.    

The firms will also explore together the potential for creating hubs where cargo is easily handed off from self-driving trucks to human truckers.       

Before driverless trucks are allowed onto roads and highways, however, multiple tests must still be conducted to ensure they are safe.    

Waymo has been testing self-driving trucks in a handful of U.S. states.

TURKEY Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as terrorists take part in parliaments: Erdoğan

Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as 'terrorists' take part in parliaments: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

    Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

  2. Turkey hails UN plan as feasible to avert food crisis

    Turkey hails UN plan as feasible to avert food crisis

  3. Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister

    Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister

  4. Ankara rejects European Parliament’s ‘biased, unrealistic’ report on Turkey

    Ankara rejects European Parliament’s ‘biased, unrealistic’ report on Turkey

  5. President Erdoğan meets Venezuelan counterpart

    President Erdoğan meets Venezuelan counterpart
Recommended
World Bank slashes China growth forecast over COVID damage

World Bank slashes China growth forecast over COVID damage
Antalya aims to host more than 10 mln tourists this year

Antalya aims to host more than 10 mln tourists this year
Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister

Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister
Stellantis to move Doblo production to Spain

Stellantis to move Doblo production to Spain
Climate shocks, war fuel multiple looming food crises: UN

Climate shocks, war fuel multiple looming food crises: UN
Apple unveils message recall, other ‘wish list’ features

Apple unveils message recall, other ‘wish list’ features

WORLD UN watchdog says Iran plans to ramp up uranium enrichment

UN watchdog says Iran plans to ramp up uranium enrichment

Iran plans to install two new cascades of advanced centrifuges that will allow Tehran to rapidly enrich more uranium, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Thursday, the latest escalation in the standoff over the country’s atomic program.

ECONOMY Stellantis to move Doblo production to Spain

Stellantis to move Doblo production to Spain

Stellantis Group, a major shareholder in Turkish carmaker Tofaş, has announced that the new Fiat Doblo will be produced in Spain.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”