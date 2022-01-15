UAE to ramp up trade with Turkey: Minister

  • January 15 2022 07:00:00

UAE to ramp up trade with Turkey: Minister

DUBAI
UAE to ramp up trade with Turkey: Minister

The United Arab Emirates is “betting on Turkey” by seeking to boost bilateral trade, the Gulf nation’s trade minister said, in the latest sign of improving ties.

The UAE hopes to double or triple trade volumes with Turkey, which it sees as a route to new markets thanks to its logistical network, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani al-Zeyoudi told Bloomberg in an interview published on Jan. 13.

The Emirates are “betting on Turkey as a country which is going to open up for us new markets through their logistics and through their supply chain,” Zeyoudi said.

The comments come after Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed announced a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey in November 2021, during the UAE’s first high-level visit there since 2012.

Relations between the two countries were heavily strained after a Saudi Arabia-led blockade on Qatar by Arab nations including the UAE that lasted from mid-2017 to early last year. Doha is one of Ankara’s closest allies.

The UAE and Turkey backed opposing sides in the Libyan conflict, where a fragile ceasefire has been in place since October 2020.

WORLD Snow, ice blast through south US with powerful winter storm

Snow, ice blast through south US with powerful winter storm
MOST POPULAR

  1. PCR test requirement for flights continues

    PCR test requirement for flights continues

  2. Turkey manufacturing hub for three continents, president says

    Turkey manufacturing hub for three continents, president says

  3. Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes

    Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes

  4. Demand for homes lure firms to roll out new projects

    Demand for homes lure firms to roll out new projects

  5. ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

    ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic
Recommended
Private sector external debt declines

Private sector external debt declines
Demand for homes lure firms to roll out new projects

Demand for homes lure firms to roll out new projects
Over 131 billion liras put into FX-protected accounts in Turkey: Finance minister

Over 131 billion liras put into FX-protected accounts in Turkey: Finance minister
Turkey manufacturing hub for three continents, president says

Turkey manufacturing hub for three continents, president says
Some 4 mln households to receive heating support: Minister

Some 4 mln households to receive heating support: Minister
Drivers of inflation in eurozone to ease this year: Lagarde

Drivers of inflation in eurozone to ease this year: Lagarde
WORLD Snow, ice blast through south US with powerful winter storm

Snow, ice blast through south US with powerful winter storm

A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on on Jan. 16, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
ECONOMY Private sector external debt declines

Private sector external debt declines

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad stood at $167.8 billion as of November 2021, decreasing by $5.2 billion compared to the end-2020, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

Two major Istanbul clubs, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, hope to put their Turkish Super Lig campaign back on track under new coaches.