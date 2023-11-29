UAE sought to use COP28 ‘to advance oil deals’

UAE sought to use COP28 ‘to advance oil deals’

DUBAI
UAE sought to use COP28 ‘to advance oil deals’

The United Arab Emirates planned to exploit meetings with foreign governments arranged due to its COP28 hosting role to strike fossil fuel deals, according to leaked documents obtained by the BBC.

The leaked briefing notes were prepared by the UAE's COP28 team for summit president Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber ahead of meetings with foreign governments between July and October this year.

Leaked "talking points" prepared for a meeting with China said that ADNOC, the UAE's state oil company, was "willing to jointly evaluate international LNG (liquefied natural gas) opportunities" in Mozambique, Canada and Australia.

Briefing notes prepared for meetings with Colombia, Germany and Egypt suggested that ADNOC "stands ready" to support each country to develop fossil fuel projects.

The documents showed the UAE prepared talking points for meetings with 20 countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Germany, on commercial opportunities for state renewable energy company Masdar.

COP28 president Al Jaber is also CEO of ADNOC and Masdar.

A COP28 spokesperson told AFP that the documents cited by the BBC "are inaccurate and were not used by COP28 in meetings. It is extremely disappointing to see the BBC use unverified documents in their reporting."

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the body responsible for the COP28 summit, which starts tomorrow, told the BBC that the "cardinal principle" for hosts was "the obligation of impartiality".

Asked about the report, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters "I can't believe it's true" without offering further comment.

Climate campaigners have raised concerns about the influence of fossil fuel interests at the talks in Dubai, noting Jaber's role as head of an oil company.

In an interview with AFP on Saturday, Jaber defended the large presence of heavy emitting industries including the oil and gas sector.

"Everyone needs to be part of this process and everyone needs to be held responsible and everyone needs to be held accountable," he said.

COP28, which will be held until Dec. 12, is due to be attended by world leaders.

EasyJet,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce

12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. 12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce

    12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce

  2. Notorious assassin changes surname to 'lion'

    Notorious assassin changes surname to 'lion'

  3. Search ongoing for students swept into sea by giant waves

    Search ongoing for students swept into sea by giant waves

  4. US consulate employee convicted over terror links released

    US consulate employee convicted over terror links released

  5. Turkish team in Gaza for field hospital efforts

    Turkish team in Gaza for field hospital efforts
Recommended
Foreign fund inflows may start before elections: Banker

Foreign fund inflows may start before elections: Banker
Consumers spend big during discount days in November

Consumers spend big during discount days in November
No sudden exit from FX-protected deposit scheme: VP Yılmaz

No sudden exit from FX-protected deposit scheme: VP Yılmaz
High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales

High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales
Energy efficiency in public buildings may save 40 billion liras

Energy efficiency in public buildings may save 40 billion liras
Defense cooperation to boost trade with Hungary: Minister

Defense cooperation to boost trade with Hungary: Minister
WORLD 12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce

12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce

Truce between Israel and Hamas enters its sixth day Wednesday after additional hostages were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, with mediators pushing for a more "sustainable" ceasefire.
ECONOMY Foreign fund inflows may start before elections: Banker

Foreign fund inflows may start before elections: Banker

Foreign fund inflows to Türkiye are likely to gather momentum not after but before the local elections, says Hakan Aran, the general manager of İşbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.