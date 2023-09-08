Two people arrested after digging hole at Great Wall

Two people arrested after digging hole at Great Wall

BEIJING
Two people arrested after digging hole at Great Wall

China's Great Wall has been pierced by Genghis Khan, the Manchus, and now, allegedly, a couple of construction workers named Zheng and Wang who wanted a shortcut.

Authorities in China arrested two people for smashing a path through a section of the ancient wall, a cultural icon and United Nations protected heritage site.

The area of the breach was a broken-down section far from the restored segments most Chinese and foreign tourists are familiar with.

The government of Youyu County, hundreds of kilometers west of Beijing showed a dirt road cut through a section of the wall against a rural landscape, along with the two suspects, identified as a 38-year-old man surnamed Zheng and a 55-year-old woman surnamed Wang.

The pair wanted a shorter route for some construction work they were doing in nearby towns, the government report said.

The section lies in Shanxi province at the western extreme of the wall, parts of which was constructed 2,000 years ago. It's relatively well preserved and holds “important preservation and research value,” the local government said.

China places immense pride in the system of towers and connecting walls wide enough for carriages to pass that stretch approximately 8,850 kilometers, built mainly during the Ming dynasty that lasted until 1644.

In that year, Manchu tribespeople from the north overcame China’s defenses and took over the empire as the Qing dynasty.

The wall was subsequently abandoned and plundered for bricks and stones by local villagers, only to be revived by the Communist government as a symbol of patriotism, mass mobilization and resistance to outside pressure.

The Youyu County government said the arrests were made after a report of the breach was received on August 24. It said the two suspects were in custody with further legal action pending.

In its citation of the Great Wall, UNESCO described it as reflecting the “collision and exchanges between agricultural civilizations and nomadic civilizations in ancient China.”

“It provides significant physical evidence of the far-sighted political strategic thinking and mighty military and national defense forces of central empires in ancient China, and is an outstanding example of the superb military architecture, technology and art of ancient China,” the citation says.

Great Wall of China,

WORLD North Korea launches new tactical nuclear attack submarine

North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
LATEST NEWS

  1. North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

    North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

  2. Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

    Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

  3. Ex-Trump trade advisor Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

    Ex-Trump trade advisor Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

  4. Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

    Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

  5. American explorer trapped 3,000 feet deep in cave awaits difficult rescue

    American explorer trapped 3,000 feet deep in cave awaits difficult rescue
Recommended
Freddie Mercurys memorabilia sells at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's memorabilia sells at lucrative auction
Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave

Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave
Rolling Stones album of new songs out next month

Rolling Stones album of new songs out next month
Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines

Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines
First trailer for ‘Super Models’ docuseries released

First trailer for ‘Super Models’ docuseries released
Istanbul Theater Festival announces program

Istanbul Theater Festival announces program
WORLD North Korea launches new tactical nuclear attack submarine

North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

North Korea has launched its first "tactical nuclear attack submarine" as part of its effort to strengthen its naval force, state media said Friday.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Türkiye’s national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has announced a new order for 10 additional A350-900 aircraft, taking its total for the type to 40, plane maker Airbus has announced.

SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.