Two municipal administrators in Ankara suspended

Two municipal administrators in Ankara suspended

ANKARA
Two municipal administrators in Ankara suspended

Two senior officials from the Ankara Municipality have been temporarily suspended amid an investigation into payments for a public concert.

The suspensions include Haluk Erdemir, head of the municipality's Cultural and Social Affairs Department, and Hacı Ali Bozkurt, the unit's coordinator. Both will remain suspended until the probe concludes.

The investigation, initiated by the capital’s chief public prosecutor's office, follows allegations that the municipality paid 69 million Turkish Liras for a concert by singer Ebru Gündeş.

In response, the municipality issued a written statement denying the claims. Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş also addressed the issue in a press briefing, detailing expenses for concerts held last month.

Yavaş said the payment to Gündeş and her team amounted to 13.2 million liras.

He further disclosed that the municipality spent 78.5 million liras on performances by Gülşen, Murat Boz and Mor ve Ötesi during concerts held on May 17, 18 and 19. The mayor said concert expenses represented only 0.6 per thousand of the municipality's total budget.

Only hours after the probe into Ankara, the prosecutors in Istanbul announced a similar investigation into the Istanbul Municipality, also citing alleged “irregular” spending on some events without elaborating on specific organizations.

The inquiry, coordinated with inspectors from the ministry, seeks to determine whether these expenditures constituted financial harm to the public.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest
LATEST NEWS

  1. Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

    Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

  2. MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

    MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

  3. Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

    Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

  4. Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

    Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

  5. UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan

    UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan
Recommended
Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest
MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts
Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis
Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities
UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan

UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan
Istanbul may see season’s first snowfall this weekend

Istanbul may see season’s first snowfall this weekend
Parliament initiates ‘Children’s Movement’ to tackle challenges facing children

Parliament initiates ‘Children’s Movement’ to tackle challenges facing children
WORLD Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

A fishing village and tourist hot spot in southwest Iceland was evacuated late Nov. 20 after a volcano erupted in the region for the seventh time in a year, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Electricity needs of all households in Türkiye are met with the electricity generated only from wind and solar power plants, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿