Türkiye’s vehicle fleet surpasses 33 million: Official data

ANKARA

Türkiye’s road network, one of the busiest in its region due to rapid urbanization and the dominance of private transport in daily mobility, continues to expand as the number of registered motor vehicles rose to 33.1 million, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

In October, 178,481 vehicles were newly registered, while 5,054 were removed from traffic, resulting in a net increase of 173,427 vehicles.

Automobiles made up 49.1 percent, motorcycles 34.5 percent and light commercial vehicles 11.4 percent of all vehicles on the road, with smaller shares for tractors, trucks, minibuses, buses and special-purpose vehicles.

Overall, the national fleet reflected a similar pattern: Passenger cars accounted for just over half, while motorcycles represented more than one-fifth, followed by light commercial vehicles and tractors.

Compared with the previous month, light commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and tractors recorded month-on-month increases in October.

Year-on-year data showed a mixed picture: Registrations of motorcycles, tractors, minibuses and buses declined, while special-purpose vehicles, light commercial vehicles, cars and trucks increased.

Ownership transfers also remained high.

Nearly 1 million vehicles changed hands in October, mostly passenger cars, followed by light commercial vehicles and motorcycles.

Automobile registrations totaled 87,624 in October. Among newly registered cars, Volkswagen held the largest share, followed by Renault, Fiat, Toyota, Hyundai, Opel, Peugeot, Citroën, Skoda and Türkiye’s domestic brand Togg.

In the January–October period, overall vehicle registrations fell 10.8 percent year on year to 1.9 million, while the number of vehicles removed from traffic jumped 63.5 percent to 43,823.

Still, Türkiye’s fleet grew by nearly 1.9 million vehicles in the ten-month period due to strong demand.

Fuel preferences among newly registered cars continued to shift in 2025, with 46.3 percent petrol-powered, 26.5 percent hybrid, 16.9 percent electric, 9.1 percent diesel and 1.2 percent LPG.

In the national car fleet, however, diesel vehicles still held the largest share at 32.9 percent, followed closely by petrol and LPG models, while hybrids and electric cars continued to expand from smaller bases.

Engine-size data showed that nearly one-third of newly registered cars in the ten-month period had engines 1,300 cc or below, with most others distributed across the 1,301–2,000 cc range. Grey remained the most popular color choice, followed by white, black, blue and green.

With more than 33 million vehicles now on its roads, Türkiye continues to face mounting pressure on urban mobility, infrastructure and environmental planning as private vehicle use remains central to daily life across the country.