Türkiye’s vehicle fleet surpasses 33 million: Official data

Türkiye’s vehicle fleet surpasses 33 million: Official data

ANKARA
Türkiye’s vehicle fleet surpasses 33 million: Official data

Türkiye’s road network, one of the busiest in its region due to rapid urbanization and the dominance of private transport in daily mobility, continues to expand as the number of registered motor vehicles rose to 33.1 million, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

In October, 178,481 vehicles were newly registered, while 5,054 were removed from traffic, resulting in a net increase of 173,427 vehicles.

Automobiles made up 49.1 percent, motorcycles 34.5 percent and light commercial vehicles 11.4 percent of all vehicles on the road, with smaller shares for tractors, trucks, minibuses, buses and special-purpose vehicles.

Overall, the national fleet reflected a similar pattern: Passenger cars accounted for just over half, while motorcycles represented more than one-fifth, followed by light commercial vehicles and tractors.

Compared with the previous month, light commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and tractors recorded month-on-month increases in October.

Year-on-year data showed a mixed picture: Registrations of motorcycles, tractors, minibuses and buses declined, while special-purpose vehicles, light commercial vehicles, cars and trucks increased.

Ownership transfers also remained high.

Nearly 1 million vehicles changed hands in October, mostly passenger cars, followed by light commercial vehicles and motorcycles.

Automobile registrations totaled 87,624 in October. Among newly registered cars, Volkswagen held the largest share, followed by Renault, Fiat, Toyota, Hyundai, Opel, Peugeot, Citroën, Skoda and Türkiye’s domestic brand Togg.

In the January–October period, overall vehicle registrations fell 10.8 percent year on year to 1.9 million, while the number of vehicles removed from traffic jumped 63.5 percent to 43,823.

Still, Türkiye’s fleet grew by nearly 1.9 million vehicles in the ten-month period due to strong demand.

Fuel preferences among newly registered cars continued to shift in 2025, with 46.3 percent petrol-powered, 26.5 percent hybrid, 16.9 percent electric, 9.1 percent diesel and 1.2 percent LPG.

In the national car fleet, however, diesel vehicles still held the largest share at 32.9 percent, followed closely by petrol and LPG models, while hybrids and electric cars continued to expand from smaller bases.

Engine-size data showed that nearly one-third of newly registered cars in the ten-month period had engines 1,300 cc or below, with most others distributed across the 1,301–2,000 cc range. Grey remained the most popular color choice, followed by white, black, blue and green.

With more than 33 million vehicles now on its roads, Türkiye continues to face mounting pressure on urban mobility, infrastructure and environmental planning as private vehicle use remains central to daily life across the country.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

    Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

  2. Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

    Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

  3. TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

    TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

  4. Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

    Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

  5. Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan

    Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan
Recommended
Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky
TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens
Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan

Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan
Vote set on parliamentary visit to İmralı for talks with Öcalan

Vote set on parliamentary visit to İmralı for talks with Öcalan
Plane crash debris retrieved from Georgia for examination

Plane crash debris retrieved from Georgia for examination
Interior minister signals overhaul of juvenile sentencing

Interior minister signals overhaul of juvenile sentencing
Baby born on Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Manila

Baby born on Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Manila
WORLD Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel launched strikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday shortly after warning residents to evacuate parts of the region ahead of an operation targeting Hezbollah positions, the army said.

ECONOMY Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Dijitalpark Teknokent, a Turkish technology development zone, launched the 2025 version of its thematic program for financial technologies, named FINEXT, to improve and support local startups.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿