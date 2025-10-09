Turkish parliament warns Israel of mistreatment of its citizens in custody

ANKARA

Turkish citizens, including members of parliament, must not be mistreated and must be released and allowed to return to Türkiye, the Turkish parliament said on Wednesday, warning Israel "in the strongest terms" to this end.

The warning came in a motion passed unanimously by the parliament condemning Israel's attacks on humanitarian aid flotillas bound for Gaza.

The parliament said the Global Sumud Flotilla has become the powerful voice of humanity against the oppression faced by the Palestinians, noting: "Israel, adding another to its ongoing history of genocide and other war crimes, attacked the (Global) Sumud Flotilla, a civilian and peaceful initiative, in international waters, obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and once again recklessly violating international law."

Stressing that Israel's Wednesday attack on the Conscience Ship, which is part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, despite the outcry of the international community, is "a heinous attack" that targets the Turkish parliament as well, it said.

The parliament also called on all parliaments and international parliamentary assemblies to take a united stand and raise their voices to ensure that Israel's occupation of the Palestinian people ends, unhindered aid to the Gazans is delivered, and Israel is held accountable for the crimes it has committed.

"We will be the pioneers and persistent pursuers of holding Israeli occupation forces accountable in international courts for all crimes committed against our members of parliament and members of the Sumud and Freedom Flotillas," it highlighted.

Noting that three of its members are also detained on the Conscience Ship, the parliament expressed support for all detained Turkish citizens and all other "heroes who set out to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza."

It also expressed confidence that the international community will continue to respond strongly to Israeli attacks, and that all obstacles to a free and sovereign Palestine will be overcome as soon as possible.