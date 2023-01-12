Türkiye’s Limak to remodel Camp Nou

Türkiye’s Limak to remodel Camp Nou

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s Limak to remodel Camp Nou

Barcelona has announced that Turkish firm Limak Construction will be in charge of remodeling Barcelona’s home ground, Camp Nou.

The work is expected to begin in June, the Spanish club said after board of directors’ meeting.

In a press conference, Elena Fort, first vice president of FC Barcelona, said that the Turkish company is “a world-leading construction company that will guarantee the best price in the shortest time.”

“We want the Spotify Camp Nou to be built in the shortest possible time at the best price; two things that this company can do.”

Pointing out that the Limak Group operates in 12 countries, Ebru Özdemir, the board chair of the holding, stressed that the project in Barcelona is also a part of this.

“There are many important projects we follow abroad. These include dams, airports, sports complexes, energy facilities and housing projects. We, as Limak, will carry the Turkish contracting industry even higher in Europe, the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf countries.”

Camp Nou, the largest stadium in Spain and Europe, is the home ground of Spanish powerhouse Barcelona, which bagged five UEFA Champions League and 26 Spanish La Liga titles.

ARTS & LIFE Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist
LATEST NEWS

  1. Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

    Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

  2. Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

    Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

  3. Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

    Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

  4. Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with pension reform

    Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with pension reform

  5. Türkiye will grow 2.4 percent this year: World Bank

    Türkiye will grow 2.4 percent this year: World Bank
Recommended
Milk production slowdown due to rise in production costs

Milk production slowdown due to rise in production costs
Parents want private schools’ fee hike to be audited

Parents want private schools’ fee hike to be audited
Ankara, EU Commission meet to discuss ‘waste’

Ankara, EU Commission meet to discuss ‘waste’
Another suspect of Istanbul bomb attack caught in Bulgaria

Another suspect of Istanbul bomb attack caught in Bulgaria
More migrants to return to a more stable Syria: Erdoğan

More migrants to return to a more stable Syria: Erdoğan
Court frees medic jailed over chemical arms probe

Court frees medic jailed over chemical arms probe
WORLD Several hurt in Paris station attack, attacker neutralized

Several hurt in Paris station attack, attacker 'neutralized'

French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station and the interior minister says several people were injured before police “rapidly neutralized” the attacker.

ECONOMY Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

Türkiye posted a current account deficit of $3.67 billion in November 2022, data from the Central Bank have shown.
SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.