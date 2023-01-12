Türkiye’s Limak to remodel Camp Nou

ISTANBUL

Barcelona has announced that Turkish firm Limak Construction will be in charge of remodeling Barcelona’s home ground, Camp Nou.

The work is expected to begin in June, the Spanish club said after board of directors’ meeting.

In a press conference, Elena Fort, first vice president of FC Barcelona, said that the Turkish company is “a world-leading construction company that will guarantee the best price in the shortest time.”

“We want the Spotify Camp Nou to be built in the shortest possible time at the best price; two things that this company can do.”

Pointing out that the Limak Group operates in 12 countries, Ebru Özdemir, the board chair of the holding, stressed that the project in Barcelona is also a part of this.

“There are many important projects we follow abroad. These include dams, airports, sports complexes, energy facilities and housing projects. We, as Limak, will carry the Turkish contracting industry even higher in Europe, the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf countries.”

Camp Nou, the largest stadium in Spain and Europe, is the home ground of Spanish powerhouse Barcelona, which bagged five UEFA Champions League and 26 Spanish La Liga titles.