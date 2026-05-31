Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reaches 125,410 megawatts

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reaches 125,410 megawatts

ANKARA  
Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reaches 125,410 megawatts

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity rose to 125,410 megawatts as of the end of April, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has announced.

The ministry said renewable energy accounted for 78,377 megawatts, corresponding to 62.5 percent of the country’s total installed electricity capacity. The share of domestic resources stood at 71.7 percent.

Solar power reached 26,769 megawatts, increasing its share in installed electricity capacity to 21.3 percent. Wind power capacity rose to 15,075 megawatts, representing a 12 percent share.

The combined installed capacity of solar and wind power climbed to 41,844 megawatts in April, corresponding to 33.3 percent of total capacity. With total installed capacity reaching 125,410 megawatts, one-third of Türkiye’s electricity capacity now consists solely of wind and solar power.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar commented that Türkiye had reached 26,769 megawatts of installed solar power capacity over the past 13 years from zero.

“Solar power will surpass hydropower by the end of this year and become the leading source in total installed capacity,” Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar said renewable energy makes a significant contribution to the country’s “2035 Net Zero Emissions” target.

Bayraktar recalled that Türkiye set a record in 2024 with wind and solar power plants commissioned during the year.

“With the 2025 Renewable Energy Investments Mass Opening Ceremony, which we will hold this week with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will hopefully set another new record in this field,” Bayraktar said.

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