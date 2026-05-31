Turkish markets await key economic data after Eid holiday

ISTANBUL

Following the nine-day Eid al-Adha holiday, attention in Türkiye’s economy will turn to a series of critical data releases expected in the coming days.

Throughout June, major indicators that could shape market direction will be announced, including growth, inflation, unemployment and the Central Bank’s interest rate decision.

Inflation data and the monetary policy decision to be announced by the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee on June 11 are seen as particularly important for determining strategies for the rest of the year.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat is expected to announce foreign trade data for the month of May at a meeting in the capital Ankara on June 4. On the same day, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will release labor force statistics for April.

The Central Bank will publish balance of payments statistics for April on June 12, while the Treasury and Finance Ministry will announce budget data for May on June 15.

The inflation rate, to be announced on June 5, is being closely watched by a wide range of groups, as it will help clarify the six-month inflation figures that affect salary increases for civil servants and retirees.

In April, the Consumer Price Index rose 4.18 percent on a monthly basis while annual inflation was recorded at 32.37 percent.