Türkiye's icy grip marked by winter swimmers during season

ISTANBUL

As February draws to a close and spring looms on the horizon, Türkiye finds itself gripped by an unrelenting cold snap, leaving its mark most notably on Istanbul.

Amidst this frigid spell, an enduring winter tradition has once again come to the fore — plunging into the icy waters of the Bosphorus.

Bebek, a picturesque waterfront enclave renowned for its stunning vistas, typically hosts early-morning swimmers year-round.

Yet, as Istanbul was blanketed in snow for four consecutive days last week, with temperatures plummeting to subzero levels, the city's intrepid winter swimmers seized the spotlight, defying the elements in what has become a striking seasonal spectacle.

One of the most iconic groups upholding this ritual is a cohort of predominantly older men who gather at Bebek’s shore to take the plunge, embracing the biting cold as a testament to their resilience.

Meanwhile, across the city in the historic Fatih district, another stalwart collective known as the "Sarayburnu Conquerors" — a name harking back to the Ottoman-era term for those who seize new lands — maintains its unwavering commitment to year-round swimming.

"We are here 365 days a year. For us, sport is health, and the sea is a panacea — its benefits are unparalleled," declared Zihni Ademoğlu to the Turkish press.

The group’s spokesperson, Yüksel Sönmez, underscored the importance of acclimatization, emphasizing that newcomers are not admitted outright due to the risk of hypothermia.

"The key to joining us is gradual adaptation: Starting in the summer, continuing through autumn and only then braving the winter waters," Sönmez explained.

While the recent storm paralyzed daily life in Istanbul, bringing public transport to a halt and suspending education, it also provided a much-needed boon to the city’s reservoirs, which surged to a 72 percent capacity in water dams.

Yet, the tradition of winter swimming extends far beyond the metropolis.

In Bursa’s ancient town of İznik, nestled on the shores of the Marmara Sea, a group of six self-styled “İnciraltı Senators” defied the freezing temperatures and snowfall to indulge in their customary swim.

"We call ourselves senators because performing this role has no time and season. We swim year-round and we love it," remarked 43-year-old literature teacher Cihangir Gültepe.

Meanwhile, in the country’s southern provinces of Antalya and Mersin — where beach tourism often stretches well into November — similar scenes of winter revelry unfolded, proving that, regardless of the latitude, Türkiye’s cold-water enthusiasts remain undeterred in their pursuit of the ultimate invigorating plunge.