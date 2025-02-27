Türkiye's icy grip marked by winter swimmers during season

Türkiye's icy grip marked by winter swimmers during season

ISTANBUL
Türkiyes icy grip marked by winter swimmers during season

As February draws to a close and spring looms on the horizon, Türkiye finds itself gripped by an unrelenting cold snap, leaving its mark most notably on Istanbul.

Amidst this frigid spell, an enduring winter tradition has once again come to the fore — plunging into the icy waters of the Bosphorus.

Bebek, a picturesque waterfront enclave renowned for its stunning vistas, typically hosts early-morning swimmers year-round.

Yet, as Istanbul was blanketed in snow for four consecutive days last week, with temperatures plummeting to subzero levels, the city's intrepid winter swimmers seized the spotlight, defying the elements in what has become a striking seasonal spectacle.

One of the most iconic groups upholding this ritual is a cohort of predominantly older men who gather at Bebek’s shore to take the plunge, embracing the biting cold as a testament to their resilience.

Meanwhile, across the city in the historic Fatih district, another stalwart collective known as the "Sarayburnu Conquerors" — a name harking back to the Ottoman-era term for those who seize new lands — maintains its unwavering commitment to year-round swimming.

"We are here 365 days a year. For us, sport is health, and the sea is a panacea — its benefits are unparalleled," declared Zihni Ademoğlu to the Turkish press.

The group’s spokesperson, Yüksel Sönmez, underscored the importance of acclimatization, emphasizing that newcomers are not admitted outright due to the risk of hypothermia.

"The key to joining us is gradual adaptation: Starting in the summer, continuing through autumn and only then braving the winter waters," Sönmez explained.

While the recent storm paralyzed daily life in Istanbul, bringing public transport to a halt and suspending education, it also provided a much-needed boon to the city’s reservoirs, which surged to a 72 percent capacity in water dams.

Yet, the tradition of winter swimming extends far beyond the metropolis.

In Bursa’s ancient town of İznik, nestled on the shores of the Marmara Sea, a group of six self-styled “İnciraltı Senators” defied the freezing temperatures and snowfall to indulge in their customary swim.

"We call ourselves senators because performing this role has no time and season. We swim year-round and we love it," remarked 43-year-old literature teacher Cihangir Gültepe.

Meanwhile, in the country’s southern provinces of Antalya and Mersin — where beach tourism often stretches well into November — similar scenes of winter revelry unfolded, proving that, regardless of the latitude, Türkiye’s cold-water enthusiasts remain undeterred in their pursuit of the ultimate invigorating plunge.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance
LATEST NEWS

  1. LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

    LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

  2. Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

    Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

  3. Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

    Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

  4. Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

    Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

  5. FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’

    FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’
Recommended
Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling
Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence
Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries
FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’

FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’
Istanbul’s Beykoz mayor detained over bid-rigging claims

Istanbul’s Beykoz mayor detained over bid-rigging claims
Türkiye will not accept Trump’s plan to take over Gaza: Fidan

Türkiye will not accept Trump’s plan to take over Gaza: Fidan
Turkish authorities move to prevent price hike in egg prices

Turkish authorities move to prevent price hike in egg prices
WORLD Russian, American teams meet in Istanbul for developing consular ties

Russian, American teams meet in Istanbul for developing consular ties

Senior diplomats from Russia and the United States came together in Istanbul on Feb. 27 to discuss resolving consular problems and exchanging ambassadors in line with the two sides’ recent agreements for the normalization of ties.

ECONOMY LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF), the asset-backed development fund of Türkiye, marked its landmark $750 million Sukuk issuance in October 2024 during a Market Open Ceremony at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Feb. 27.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿