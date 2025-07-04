Türkiye’s Hürjet among candidates for UK Hawk replacement: Report

Türkiye’s Hürjet among candidates for UK Hawk replacement: Report

LONDON
Türkiye’s Hürjet among candidates for UK Hawk replacement: Report

The United Kingdom is preparing to replace its aging Hawk T1 and T2 jet trainers, with Türkiye’s domestically produced Hürjet emerging as one of the potential candidates in the upcoming procurement process, a report has said.

U.K. Minister of State for Defense Procurement and Industry Maria Eagle told the parliament that a formal tender will soon be launched to acquire a modern, cost-effective advanced jet trainer that could also serve the RAF aerobatic team, the Red Arrows.

Hürjet, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), stands out as a strong contender amid intensifying defense ties between Ankara and London, daily Milliyet reported.

The aircraft uses the GE F404 engine — common among its competitors — and has already secured an export order from Spain, which plans to acquire 28 jets through a 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) deal. A memorandum of understanding signed between Türkiye and Spain last year also foresees joint production of the aircraft, further boosting its credibility.

The British aviation reporters also noted that the U.K. is weighing Hürjet against two other main options: Italy’s Leonardo M-346 and the Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk from the U.S.

While the M-346 benefits from Leonardo’s strong industrial presence in the U.K. and NATO compatibility, the Red Hawk is seen as a costlier option, with operational delays and high maintenance requirements making it less appealing for the RAF.

Another alternative is a homegrown solution by U.K.-based startup Aeralis, which is developing a modular jet trainer. However, as the company has yet to produce a flying prototype, it is seen as a longer-term bet rather than an immediate replacement.

Though no timeline has been announced for the tender, the Strategic Defense Review published last month underlined the urgency of replacing the Hawks.

uk hawk,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

    Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

  2. Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

    Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

  3. Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

    Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

  4. Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects

    Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects

  5. Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

    Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan
Recommended
Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes
Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel
Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects

Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects
Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan
Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police

Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police
İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years in prison over diploma case

İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years in prison over diploma case
Erdoğan: No silence on Palestinian cause amid bloodshed

Erdoğan: No silence on Palestinian cause amid bloodshed
WORLD Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said Russia just wanted to "keep killing people" and hinted at sanctions after Moscow launched its largest ever drone and missile attack on Ukraine in the three-year-old war.
ECONOMY Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye exceeded 94.3 million by the end of 2024, up from 92.2 million a year ago, according to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿