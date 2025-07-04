Türkiye’s Hürjet among candidates for UK Hawk replacement: Report

LONDON

The United Kingdom is preparing to replace its aging Hawk T1 and T2 jet trainers, with Türkiye’s domestically produced Hürjet emerging as one of the potential candidates in the upcoming procurement process, a report has said.

U.K. Minister of State for Defense Procurement and Industry Maria Eagle told the parliament that a formal tender will soon be launched to acquire a modern, cost-effective advanced jet trainer that could also serve the RAF aerobatic team, the Red Arrows.

Hürjet, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), stands out as a strong contender amid intensifying defense ties between Ankara and London, daily Milliyet reported.

The aircraft uses the GE F404 engine — common among its competitors — and has already secured an export order from Spain, which plans to acquire 28 jets through a 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) deal. A memorandum of understanding signed between Türkiye and Spain last year also foresees joint production of the aircraft, further boosting its credibility.

The British aviation reporters also noted that the U.K. is weighing Hürjet against two other main options: Italy’s Leonardo M-346 and the Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk from the U.S.

While the M-346 benefits from Leonardo’s strong industrial presence in the U.K. and NATO compatibility, the Red Hawk is seen as a costlier option, with operational delays and high maintenance requirements making it less appealing for the RAF.

Another alternative is a homegrown solution by U.K.-based startup Aeralis, which is developing a modular jet trainer. However, as the company has yet to produce a flying prototype, it is seen as a longer-term bet rather than an immediate replacement.

Though no timeline has been announced for the tender, the Strategic Defense Review published last month underlined the urgency of replacing the Hawks.