Türkiye’s hazelnut exports exceed $1.9 bln in first nine months

ANKARA

Türkiye generated more than $1.9 billion in revenue from hazelnut exports during the January-September period, according to data released by the Black Sea Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products Exporters’ Association.

The association said Türkiye exported 152,543 tons of hazelnuts between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2026, bringing in $1.92 billion in export earnings.

In the same period last year, Türkiye exported 187,618 tonnes of hazelnuts and generated $1.6 billion in revenue.

The figures indicate that while export volumes declined compared with a year earlier, total export earnings increased.

Türkiye exported 238,704 tons of hazelnuts to 122 countries and free zones in 2025, generating $2.26 billion in revenue.

Germany was the leading destination for Turkish hazelnut exports, accounting for 63,253 tons and $615 million in export earnings.

Italy ranked second with 48,087 tons worth $433 million, while France placed third with 14,163 tons and $127 million in export revenue.