Türkiye’s candied chestnut, İpsala rice gain EU protection

Two of Türkiye’s well-known regional specialties, candied chestnut from the northwestern province of Bursa and the Thracian city of Edirne’s İpsala rice, have joined the European Union’s register of geographical indications, bringing the country’s total number of EU-certified products to 42.

 

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı announced the news, highlighting that the latest additions would “bring further prosperity to the regions that produce them.”

 

This year has already marked the highest annual increase in Türkiye’s EU registrations, with 13 products gaining certification, according to Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır.

 

“İpsala rice and Bursa candied chestnut embody a branding story that stretches from local craftsmanship to global recognition,” the minister said in his statement.

 

Candied chestnuts have been produced in Bursa for more than a century, particularly around the city’s historic confectioners’ bazaar. Made by peeling chestnuts and slowly cooking them in syrup, the delicacy is known for its amber-yellow color, non-caramelized appearance and high fruit ratio.

 

İpsala rice, cultivated in the fertile İpsala Plain of Edirne province, is recognized for its large, glassy-mat grains. Once cooked, it yields a cooked rice with a distinct aroma and texture.

 

The EU geographical indication scheme protects products whose characteristics are closely tied to their origin, helping safeguard cultural traditions while offering economic value to local producers.

 

Türkiye’s expanding list of registered items already includes well-known foods such as Gaziantep baklava, Malatya apricot, Ezine cheese and Giresun hazelnut, among many others.

 

Officials have stated that Türkiye aims to increase the number of EU-certified items to 60 next year, with the first step being a rise to 45 by the end of this year.

 

According to the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, 40 more geographical indication applications and two traditional product names are currently advancing through EU procedures.

