Türkiye’s Aselsan unveils new Korkut air defense system with smart munitions

LONDON - Anadolu Agency
Turkish defense company Aselsan has developed a new model of its Korkut close-air defense system, designed to counter first-person view (FPV) and tethered drones with 25-millimeter smart ammunition, the firm’s general manager told Anadolu.

Ahmet Akyol, attending the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2025 in London, said Aselsan has showcased more than 100 products as a participant since 1999.

“We unveiled the Korkut 100/25 for the first time in its complete form on the global stage as FPV, tethered, and kamikaze drones become widespread with the Russia–Ukraine war and other tensions in the region. We built the already-existing Korkut 100/35S to neutralize them, but the smaller and faster drones require a more capable solution, which is why we developed the Korkut 100/25,” he said.  

AI-powered targeting

Akyol said the Korkut 100/25 features a fire control system powered by artificial intelligence at its core, alongside Aselsan’s in-house 25 mm smart ammunition.

“It’s a system that can break into hundreds of pieces in the air and can know where the pieces will land and explode with the help of a locating laser and tracking radar,” he said. “After determining its position, it fires and creates a cloud in front of it to destroy the target, either from a mobile or rubber-wheeled vehicle.”  

Global partnerships

The general manager said the firm is in the process of signing deals with international stakeholders. “Most of these displayed are game-changing products in the field,” he noted.

“We opened our doors to new negotiations and collaborations as Aselsan, which we believe will be beneficial both for our company and the Turkish defense industry,” he said.  

Steel Dome contribution

Akyol said Aselsan continues to support Türkiye’s multi-layered Steel Dome air defense system, having delivered 47 components in a ceremony on Aug. 27 attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We aim to add new capabilities to our Steel Dome,” he noted, adding that the Korkut system has drawn worldwide attention as drone threats increase.

He said that while the 35 mm munition used in earlier Korkut systems has alternatives, the new 25 mm version is unique, equipped with advanced radars, optical systems, and laser rangefinders — all developed by Aselsan.

