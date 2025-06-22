Türkiye warns of global risk after US strikes Iran

Türkiye warns of global risk after US strikes Iran

ANKARA
Türkiye warns of global risk after US strikes Iran

Türkiye has expressed "deep concern" over U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling for restraint from all sides to avoid greater conflict.

"The ongoing developments could lead to a regional conflict escalating to a global level. We do not want this catastrophic scenario to come to life," the Foreign Ministry said on June 22 in a written statement.

Ankara is "deeply concerned" about the possible consequences of the attack, it added.

"We have repeatedly drawn attention to the risk of the conflict that started with Israeli aggression in the region spreading and the destabilization of the security environment," read the statement.

"Today’s attack by the U.S. on Iran’s nuclear facilities has maximized this risk."

Ankara urged all involved parties to “act responsibly,” immediately cease attacks and avoid actions that could cause further loss of life or destruction.

"The only solution to the conflict over Iran's nuclear program is through negotiations. We call on the international community to support efforts to find a diplomatic solution between the parties," the ministry said.

"Türkiye is ready to fulfill its responsibilities and make constructive contributions."

On June 20, British, French, German and EU top diplomats held talks in Geneva with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, a week after Israel started its bombardment of Iranian sites.

They urged Iran to revive diplomatic efforts with the United States to find a solution in the standoff over its nuclear program.

Over the weekend, Araghchi also held talks with Turkish and other regional officials on the sidelines of an Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered an address at the event to urge unity among Muslim nations in opposing Israel’s actions in the region.

"We will not allow the establishment of a new Sykes-Picot order in our region with borders to be drawn in blood," Erdoğan said, referring to a secret deal between Western powers to divide up the region.

In 1916, the English and French met in secret to define their mutually agreed spheres of influence and control if the Ottoman Empire was partitioned — an agreement dependent on an Allied victory during World War I.

The agreement proposed France would have control or influence over modern-day Syria and Lebanon, and Britain over modern-day Iraq, Jordan and parts of Palestine.

Erdoğan condemned Israeli strikes across Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and now Iran as acts of "banditry," blaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government for obstructing peace efforts.

"We have no doubt that the Iranian people, with their solidarity in the face of difficulties and strong state experience, will hopefully overcome these days," he added.

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

    Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

  2. Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

    Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

  3. Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

    Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

  4. Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan

    Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan

  5. EU unveils 20 mln euros aid package for refugees in Türkiye

    EU unveils 20 mln euros aid package for refugees in Türkiye
Recommended
Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan

Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan
EU unveils 20 mln euros aid package for refugees in Türkiye

EU unveils 20 mln euros aid package for refugees in Türkiye
Türkiye opposes all attacks on Iran, regardless of origin: Erdoğan

Türkiye opposes all attacks on Iran, regardless of origin: Erdoğan
MHP’s Bahçeli slams US strikes on Iran as scandalous

MHP’s Bahçeli slams US strikes on Iran as 'scandalous'
20 venues shut down in Marmaris over rule violations

20 venues shut down in Marmaris over rule violations
Türkiye enters high-risk wildfire season as flames ravage Aydın

Türkiye enters high-risk wildfire season as flames ravage Aydın
Substance under scrutiny after rare element claims

Substance under scrutiny after rare element claims
WORLD Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that a ceasefire has been reached between Israel and Iran.

ECONOMY Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye became the fourth most visited country in the world in 2024, welcoming 56.7 million international visitors, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on June 23.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿