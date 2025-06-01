Türkiye, UK discuss key security issues, vow closer cooperation

ANKARA
Senior military officials from Türkiye and the United Kingdom held in-depth talks over the ways to increase bilateral cooperation in security and strategic issues, vowing close cooperation between two non-EU NATO allies.

According to a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry, the two sides held Comprehensive Defense and Security Consultations in London on May 29 and 30.

The Turkish delegation was led by Director General for Defense and Security Major General İlkay Altındağ who held meetings with the following senior British defense ministry officials, including Director of Defense Futures, Integration Design Authority Air Vice Marshal Mark Ridgway, Director for International Security Nick Catsaras and Director General Defense Policy Paul Wyatt.

"The engagements, rooted in the deep alliance and longstanding friendship between Türkiye and the United Kingdom, represented a concrete manifestation of their shared commitment to contributing to peace, security and stability at both regional and global levels," read the statement.

During the meetings, the parties reviewed their contributions to strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defense posture within the scope of shared responsibilities and exchanged views on recent developments regarding Euro-Atlantic security.

“Support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity was once again reaffirmed, and the necessity of a lasting, just solution based on international law was emphasized,” it added.

The officials from both allies have also reviewed the latest developments in Syria. Turkish and British authorities reiterated support for the stability of the new regime, capacity-building efforts, actions against ISIL and the implementation of a one-army policy.

On Libya, they emphasized the importance of supporting the United Nations-led political process as a key factor in achieving security and political stability in the country.

Regarding Somalia, positive views were exchanged on the continuation of joint efforts in capacity-building and training activities for local security institutions, according to the statement.

“Both sides agreed on the benefit of enhancing joint efforts to ensure sustainable security and stability in these regions and expressed their mutual determination to further deepen existing cooperation through concrete projects and institutional mechanisms,” the statement read.

It also informed that Ankara and London confirmed a shared understanding on “strengthening cooperation in multilateral platforms, institutionalizing bilateral engagements, and maintaining follow-up processes at the technical level.”

 

