Türkiye to launch real-time anti-fraud monitoring system

ANKARA

Türkiye is preparing to launch a new anti-fraud coordination center that will allow authorities to monitor suspicious financial transactions in real time and rapidly block risky bank accounts linked to online scams.

The planned center for combating fraud, set to be established under the coordination of the Justice and Interior ministries, will integrate law enforcement agencies, judicial authorities, banks and telecommunications companies into a single system aimed at tackling the growing wave of digital fraud across the country.

According to forensic informatics expert Professor Ali Murat Kırık, fraud-related case files in Türkiye increased by 41 percent between 2024 and 2025, while some categories of scams saw rises of up to 162 percent.

He also said around 26 percent of internet users in the country had been exposed to at least one fraud attempt.

Under the new system, police, gendarmerie units and judicial bodies will be able to share data directly, according to local media reports.

Banks and GSM operators are also expected to work in coordination with the center to help authorities quickly freeze suspicious IBAN accounts and block fraudulent digital platforms.

The initiative will also enable real-time monitoring of financial activity and use technical analysis tools to identify criminal networks before they expand their operations.

Turkish authorities have carried out 685 operations this year targeting organized crime groups using digital platforms. The operations resulted in the detention of 6,838 suspects, while 3,093 people were arrested.

Authorities also imposed access bans on more than 27,000 social media accounts linked to digital crime activities.

Following two school attacks last month, legal action was launched against 591 social media accounts accused of spreading disinformation online.