Türkiye to bid farewell to historian İlber Ortaylı amid wave of tributes

ISTANBUL

Thousands are expected to gather in Istanbul on March 16 to bid farewell to prominent Turkish historian, academic and author İlber Ortaylı, who will be buried beside Ottoman scholars and statesmen in one of the city’s most historic burial grounds after his death at the age of 78.

According to a statement from his family, a memorial ceremony will be held at Galatasaray University at 11 a.m. on March 16.

His funeral prayer will then take place after the afternoon prayer at Fatih Mosque, followed by his burial in the historic courtyard cemetery of the mosque.

The family requested that mourners refrain from sending flowers and instead make donations to the Turkish Education Foundation.

Ortaylı will be buried in the cemetery surrounding the tomb of Mehmed II, the Ottoman sultan who conquered Istanbul in 1453 and whom Ortaylı frequently praised in his lectures and writings.

The historic cemetery at the mosque has traditionally been reserved for prominent statesmen, scholars and intellectuals of the Ottoman era.

In recent decades, several leading historians have also been interred there, including Ortaylı’s mentor Halil İnalcık as well as historians Kemal Karpat and Semavi Eyice.

Following news of Ortaylı’s death, political leaders and officials shared messages honoring the historian’s legacy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he was “deeply saddened” by Ortaylı’s passing, describing him as a scholar who earned public respect through “his intellectual personality, knowledge, books and academic work.”

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said Ortaylı had played a major role in bringing historical awareness to broad segments of society, calling him “one of the leading figures of Turkish historiography.”

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also paid tribute, saying Ortaylı’s knowledge and ideas made a lasting contribution to the country’s intellectual life and helped millions develop an interest in history.

Ortaylı died on March 13 at Koç University Hospital in Istanbul, where he had been receiving treatment.

The historian had been hospitalized due to complications related to a kidney condition and was placed in intensive care. His condition worsened and he was intubated shortly before his death.

Born in 1947 in the Austrian city of Bregenz, Ortaylı moved to Türkiye as a child and later studied at Ankara University.

He went on to become one of Türkiye’s most influential historians, specializing in the administrative and institutional history of the Ottoman Empire.

Beyond academia, he became widely known for his television appearances, lectures and bestselling books such as “The Empire's Longest Century” and “Discovering the Ottomans.”

His distinctive style and sharp commentary helped popularize history among broader audiences.

Reflecting on life in one of his frequently shared speeches, Ortaylı once said: “Life is short. What matters is making a life meaningful and productive. People who live in constant unrest cannot be productive.”

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes across Türkiye’s academic, cultural and political circles, with many describing him as one of the country’s most influential public intellectuals and historians.