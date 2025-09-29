Türkiye to adopt cell-based treatment for leukemia

Türkiye to adopt cell-based treatment for leukemia

ANKARA
Türkiye to adopt cell-based treatment for leukemia

A hospital run by the Foundation for Children with Leukemia (LÖSEV) is preparing to introduce CAR-T cell therapy, one of the most advanced treatments for leukemia and other blood cancers, marking a milestone in Türkiye’s fight against the disease.

CAR-T, short for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, involves collecting a patient’s own immune cells, reprogramming them in the laboratory to recognize cancer cells and then reinfusing them into the body to attack the disease.

The method has been hailed internationally as a breakthrough, especially for patients who do not respond to conventional chemotherapy or bone marrow transplants.

It has already shown promising results abroad. In Spain, seven patients with end-stage leukemia received CAR-T therapy with positive outcomes, offering hope not only for leukemia patients but also for those battling lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

Speaking at an international cancer symposium in the capital Ankara, medical experts highlighted the significance of immunotherapy, gene therapy and genetically engineered immune cells.

Professor Dr. Ahmet Emin Kürekçi, head of the bone marrow transplantation unit at LÖSANTE Hospital, explained that CAR-T therapy means taking a patient’s own T lymphocytes and equipping them with receptors that can recognize proteins inside cancer cells.

"Once reprogrammed, these cells are trained in the lab to identify and destroy cancer,” he added.

He noted that the method may also contribute to the development of a cancer vaccine in Türkiye, enhancing both prevention and treatment.

Professor Dr. Günhan Gürman, president of the LÖSEV’s cancer research center, described CAR-T as “a process that requires advanced technology at every stage and is continuously evolving. It is a treatment that will bring solutions for patients who previously had no options.”

Leukemias are the most common cancers in children, affecting around 1,500 children each year in Türkiye. Although cure rates for leukemia were once very low, decades of medical advances and research have steadily increased survival.

cell based,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye stands firmly with Palestinians: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan

  2. Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

    Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

  3. $1 bln Trump Plaza set for Jeddah

    $1 bln Trump Plaza set for Jeddah

  4. Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies

    Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies

  5. KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate

    KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate
Recommended
Türkiye stands firmly with Palestinians: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan
KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate

KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate
Türkiye evacuates passengers after Global Sumud Flotilla ship breaks down

Türkiye evacuates passengers after Global Sumud Flotilla ship breaks down
Over 230 aftershocks rattle western city after 5.4 quake

Over 230 aftershocks rattle western city after 5.4 quake
Can Holding probe expands amid new detentions

Can Holding probe expands amid new detentions
Türkiye secures return of 83 Roman coins from US

Türkiye secures return of 83 Roman coins from US
WORLD Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

The Iraqi government has submitted a file to the United Nations concerning the notorious ISIL-linked al-Hol camp in Syria, urging countries to repatriate their nationals.
ECONOMY Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand

Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand

The price of gold hit a record high on Sept. 29 following U.S. inflation figures that met expectations and soothed concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff salvo.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿