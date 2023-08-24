Türkiye targets $50 bln in food, agriculture exports in 2028

Türkiye aims to increase its food and agricultural products export revenues to $50 billion in 2028, says Mustafa Gültepe, the president of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

The country generated some $27 billion in food and agricultural products exports last year.

In the first seven months of 2023, the agriculture industry’s shipments to foreign markets grew by 5.3 percent year-on-year to $19.7 billion, capturing around 16 percent share in the country’s total export revenues.

“The food and agriculture sector will play a crucial role in Türkiye’s achieving the target of boosting its export revenues to $400 billion in 2028,” Gültepe said.

The Turkish agriculture sector has several advantages stemming from product diversity, the use of high technology and its industrial infrastructure with large production capacity, he added.

As food security has become an important issue globally due to climate change, Türkiye can use the advantages it has to create opportunities for its agriculture sector, according to Gültepe.

“We want to create a well-known 'Türkiye brand' in the global market,” said Melisa Tokgöz Mutlu from TİM’s Agriculture Council.

The country’s geographical location offers large opportunities to the sector, she added.

“We are building our strategy on sustainability. We target to become the supplier to the market with high purchasing power. We can create high value-added if we manage to have a strong presence in the markets such as the U.S., Europe and Japan,” Mutlu said.