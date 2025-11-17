Türkiye seeks EU customs exemption on low-value imports

Türkiye seeks EU customs exemption on low-value imports

ISTANBUL
Türkiye seeks EU customs exemption on low-value imports

The European Union has decided to abolish the customs duty exemption for purchases under 150 euros starting in 2026, a move aimed at curbing the dominance of Chinese e-commerce giants such as Temu, Shein and AliExpress.

However, the decision has raised concerns in Türkiye, which fears that its $7 billion e-export market could be adversely affected.

In response, Türkiye’s Trade Ministry, through its Directorate General for Agreements, has decided to formally request an exemption under the framework of the Customs Union Agreement.

Officials argue that the EU’s decision does not explicitly limit the measure to imports from China, leaving open the possibility that Turkish exporters could also be subject to the new rules.

In 2024 alone, EU countries received 2 billion packages valued below 150 euros, of which 1.8 billion originated from Chinese platforms.

Following a meeting in Brussels, the European Council confirmed that finance ministers had agreed to end the exemption, describing it as a long-term measure to ensure fair competition.

Turkish officials emphasized that negotiations are underway to secure an exemption, noting that Turkey had already tightened its own rules in 2024. The country reduced its duty-free threshold for imports from Chinese e-commerce platforms from 150 euros to 30 euros, with purchases above that level subject to standard customs procedures.

Last year, 4.6 billion such small packages entered the EU, more than 145 per second, with 91 percent originating in China. The EU expects the numbers to rise.

Member states, including France, and the EU executive hope the duty exemption can be done away with from the start of next year, rather than 2028.

They will now work on "a simple, temporary solution to enable earlier implementation as soon as possible", an EU official said last week.

European retailers say they face unfair competition from overseas platforms, such as AliExpress, Shein and Temu, which they claim do not often comply with the EU's stringent rules on products.

"Reaching a political agreement... sends a strong signal that Europe is serious about fair competition and about defending the interests of its businesses," EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said after the agreement.

"Europe must be able to protect its borders effectively and uphold fair competition," he added.

The move comes as the EU strives to bolster the continent's competitiveness by making the lives of European businesses easier through slashing red tape.

France is especially worried since around 800 million such packages were shipped to France alone last year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Emirates orders 65 more Boeing 777X planes despite delays

Emirates orders 65 more Boeing 777X planes despite delays
LATEST NEWS

  1. ASELSAN signs largest health care contract to date

    ASELSAN signs largest health care contract to date

  2. Emirates orders 65 more Boeing 777X planes despite delays

    Emirates orders 65 more Boeing 777X planes despite delays

  3. ILO wracked by 'unprecedented' crisis: director-general

    ILO wracked by 'unprecedented' crisis: director-general

  4. Amazon founder Bezos returns to CEO role with AI startup

    Amazon founder Bezos returns to CEO role with AI startup

  5. More US consumers are falling behind on their utility bills

    More US consumers are falling behind on their utility bills
Recommended
Emirates orders 65 more Boeing 777X planes despite delays

Emirates orders 65 more Boeing 777X planes despite delays
ILO wracked by unprecedented crisis: director-general

ILO wracked by 'unprecedented' crisis: director-general
Amazon founder Bezos returns to CEO role with AI startup

Amazon founder Bezos returns to CEO role with AI startup
More US consumers are falling behind on their utility bills

More US consumers are falling behind on their utility bills
Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September
World Bank seals 554.4 mln euro deal to boost Istanbul’s disaster preparedness

World Bank seals 554.4 mln euro deal to boost Istanbul’s disaster preparedness
EU predicts less eurozone 2026 growth due to trade tensions

EU predicts less eurozone 2026 growth due to trade tensions
WORLD Trump says US will sell F-35 stealth jets to Saudi Arabia

Trump says US will sell F-35 stealth jets to Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump said Monday the United States would sell F-35 stealth fighters to Saudi Arabia, a day before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits the White House for talks.
ECONOMY Emirates orders 65 more Boeing 777X planes despite delays

Emirates orders 65 more Boeing 777X planes despite delays

Emirates, the Middle East's biggest airline, topped up its order of Boeing 777X planes on Monday despite years of delays, delivering a vote of confidence to the US manufacturer at the Dubai Airshow.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye closes out its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Nov. 18 with a major challenge against group leaders Spain, a match that will mostly serve as a final barometer of the team's progress ahead of the playoffs.  
﻿