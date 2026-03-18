Türkiye recovers two stolen 16th-century İznik tiles

Türkiye recovers two stolen 16th-century İznik tiles

ISTANBUL
Türkiye recovers two stolen 16th-century İznik tiles

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on Tuesday that two 16th-century İznik tiles stolen from Sultanahmet and Rüstem Paşa mosques have been returned to the country and are now preserved at the Ankara Ethnography Museum.

The tiles, which were about to be auctioned in the United Kingdom, were withdrawn from the sale following coordinated efforts by the Turkish Ministries of Culture, Interior and Foreign Affairs.

Ersoy noted that the London Embassy’s persistent work, collaboration with the Metropolitan Police, and expert verification confirming the tiles’ origins in the Istanbul mosques led to the successful recovery. He added that Turkey also utilized the TraceArt system, part of the ministry’s “AI-Supported Cultural Heritage Identification Project,” to track and archive online listings of illicitly traded Turkish cultural assets.

Speaking during a visit to the “The Ottoman Sultans’ Passion: Sacred Relics” exhibition at the Rami Library, which showcases holy relics, Qur’an manuscripts, and other distinguished artifacts, Ersoy highlighted the historical significance of the recovered tiles. “We will continue our struggle to return every cultural asset to its rightful place and people,” he said.

Ersoy emphasized the deep connection between the Ottoman sultans and sacred sites in Mecca and Medina, noting that their devotion was expressed not only through pilgrimage but also through art and the protection of holy relics. He noted that the sultans’ services to the holy cities were institutionalized through foundations, ensuring continuity over centuries.

The exhibition includes 57 selected artifacts and a symbolic recreation of the Kaaba, reflecting the sultans’ devotion and the enduring cultural legacy.

“The sacred relics are not just preserved objects; they carry collective spiritual memory across generations,” Ersoy said. “Our commitment to protecting our cultural heritage remains steadfast. Since assuming office, our works against artifact smuggling, supported by a strong network of international cooperation, have ensured that what belongs to us is returned to us.”

 

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