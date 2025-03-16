Türkiye positioning itself as global player in energy market

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is positioning itself as a key player in the global energy market, serving as a transit hub between major suppliers in the Middle East, Russia and Europe, according to a report by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

By 2050, Türkiye’s upstream gas investment is forecasted to increase significantly, reflecting its strategic focus on achieving energy independence and reducing reliance on imports, the report said.

Key investments will target the Black Sea’s Sakarya Gas Field, which represents a cornerstone of Türkiye’s efforts to enhance domestic production and position itself as a regional gas transit hub, it noted.

Additional investments will support greenfield developments in the Black Sea, onshore production enhancements and pipeline infrastructure expansions to connect domestic supplies with both regional and international markets, according to the report.

“Government incentives and partnerships with foreign investors facilitate technological advancements and operational efficiency, positioning Türkiye to balance energy security, geopolitical ambitions and environmental goals,” it stressed.

By leveraging its domestic resources and transit capabilities, Türkiye aims to maintain natural gas as a transitional fuel while diversifying its energy landscape, the report added.

Türkiye’s ambitious development of the Sakarya field, with its second phase expected to reach 9 billion cubic meters, could help the country achieve 17 billion cubic meters by 2050, according to the report.

It noted that in 2023, Türkiye’s natural gas production reached 1.3 billion cubic meters compared to 0.4 billion cubic meters in 2022. A key driver of this growth was the Sakarya field, discovered in August 2020.

Türkiye is poised to be the only country in Europe experiencing notable growth in natural gas demand, the report also highlighted.

This expansion is driven by robust economic growth, gas transmission and distribution network expansion, new domestic gas discoveries and increased import opportunities, it explained.

Gas demand in Türkiye is expected to be concentrated in the power generation and industrial sectors, supporting its broader energy and industrial development goals, the report said.

Türkiye is poised to become a notable economic player in the region, with a projected long-term growth rate of 3.2 percent.

Its robust performance is underpinned by a younger demographic profile, a growing industrial base and its strategic location as a bridge between Europe and Asia.

As Türkiye strengthens its industrial and trade capabilities, its regional economic influence is expected to grow substantially by 2050.