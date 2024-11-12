Türkiye plants millions of saplings on National Afforestation Day

ISTANBUL

All the country's 81 provinces hosted extensive tree-planting initiatives on Nov. 11 as part of National Afforestation Day, which has been marked since 2019 to create greener and more sustainable landscapes with enhanced forest cover.

"We are resolutely working to make Türkiye an emerald-green nation, to pass on a more beautiful country in every respect to future generations," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his written message marking the day.

Forests should be regarded not as "the inheritance of ancestors but as entrusted legacies for generations,” he said, adding that the day was designated to instill this ethos in the nation's youth.

Türkiye ranks first in Europe and fourth globally in reforestation efforts, he added. Erdoğan called on the entire society to take part in this special day.

First lady Emine Erdoğan, in her message, expressed hope to "leave verdant tomorrows and build a future in harmony with nature" for Türkiye’s youth.

"With every sapling we plant, we bequeath not a mere legacy but a flourishing life to tomorrow. May the soil embrace the sapling; may the future grow alongside a green Türkiye,” she stated.

In the early hours, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı inaugurated the day’s activities in the capital Ankara by attending a tree-planting event.

In his remarks, Yumaklı extended gratitude to the thousands of workers and volunteers who defend the nation’s forests, especially during summer wildfires that sometimes rage for days in Türkiye’s west and southern regions.

Several ministers are also expected to attend various afforestation projects nationwide.

This year, events across 690 locations are expected to bring millions of saplings to the soil.

Since 2019, over 34 million saplings have been planted on Nov. 11 National Afforestation Days. For 2024, the goal is to bring 500 million saplings to the earth throughout the country.

This year’s theme, "Breath for Humanity," was chosen to spotlight the humanitarian plight in the Middle East, particularly in light of the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to the ministry.

In Ankara, a “Breath for the Future, Breath for Humanity Gaza Memorial Forest” will also be established.

Türkiye has achieved numerous milestones and records through these events.

Some 3,000 volunteers planted 303,150 saplings in just one hour across 150 hectares in the central province of Çorum, earning recognition in the Guinness World Records for “most saplings planted at a single location in one hour.”

Another landmark event took place in 2020 in Ankara’s Çubuk district, where 452,023 saplings were planted, creating “the world’s largest tree design,” also earning a place in the World Records.