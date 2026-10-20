Türkiye plans $80 bln investment in power transmission, distribution infrastructure by 2035

Türkiye plans $80 bln investment in power transmission, distribution infrastructure by 2035

ANKARA
Türkiye plans $80 bln investment in power transmission, distribution infrastructure by 2035

Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Nevzat Şatıroğlu spoke at the 2nd Energy Strategies Conference in Ankara, Türkiye on Oct. 20, 2026. (AA Photo)

Türkiye plans to invest approximately $80 billion in electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure by 2035 to support secure and efficient delivery of energy, Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Nevzat Şatıroğlu said on Oct. 20.

Speaking at the 2nd Energy Strategies Conference, Şatıroğlu said work on the 2040 Türkiye National Energy Plan is ongoing, with the aim of establishing a long-term roadmap for the country’s future energy system.

He noted that Türkiye’s installed electricity generation capacity reached 127 gigawatts as of August, while installed renewable energy capacity climbed to 80 gigawatts.

He said the planned $80 billion investment would strengthen transmission and distribution infrastructure needed to carry growing volumes of energy safely and efficiently. The investment program will also include high-voltage direct current transmission lines, which would be introduced in Türkiye for the first time, he added.

Şatıroğlu said he hopes the recently adopted Super Permit Law will boost investment in energy storage. He noted that Türkiye’s current energy storage capacity has reached 495 megawatts.

“Once projects currently under development are completed, we expect this capacity to rise to several thousand megawatts in the coming years,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

    Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

  2. Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

    Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

  3. Another MP shift reshapes parliament

    Another MP shift reshapes parliament

  4. Erhürman rejects Greek Cypriot proposal on Varosha

    Erhürman rejects Greek Cypriot proposal on Varosha

  5. Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison

    Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison
Recommended
Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rises in October, business confidence declined

Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rises in October, business confidence declined
Turkish Airlines, Pegasus and SunExpress await delivery of 317 Boeing jets

Turkish Airlines, Pegasus and SunExpress await delivery of 317 Boeing jets
$2 bln investment expected from wind and solar YEKA projects

$2 bln investment expected from wind and solar YEKA projects
UK inflation jumps more than expected on rising fuel costs

UK inflation jumps more than expected on rising fuel costs
AJet to launch direct flights to five German cities next summer

AJet to launch direct flights to five German cities next summer
Ankara seeks wider talks on ‘Made in EU’ auto plan

Ankara seeks wider talks on ‘Made in EU’ auto plan
Şimşek says algorithm traced gains from fund abuses

Şimşek says algorithm traced gains from fund abuses
WORLD Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

The death toll from a drone strike on a market in Abyei, a border region disputed by Sudan and South Sudan, has risen to at least 153, a local official said.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rises in October, business confidence declined

Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rises in October, business confidence declined

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing industry rose by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month to 74.3 percent in October, according to data released by the Central Bank on Oct. 21.
SPORTS Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray travels to France on Oct. 21 searching for its first Champions League points against Lille, though widespread social unrest in the host city has overshadowed the match’s buildup.
﻿