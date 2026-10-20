Türkiye plans $80 bln investment in power transmission, distribution infrastructure by 2035

ANKARA

Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Nevzat Şatıroğlu spoke at the 2nd Energy Strategies Conference in Ankara, Türkiye on Oct. 20, 2026. (AA Photo)

Türkiye plans to invest approximately $80 billion in electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure by 2035 to support secure and efficient delivery of energy, Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Nevzat Şatıroğlu said on Oct. 20.

Speaking at the 2nd Energy Strategies Conference, Şatıroğlu said work on the 2040 Türkiye National Energy Plan is ongoing, with the aim of establishing a long-term roadmap for the country’s future energy system.

He noted that Türkiye’s installed electricity generation capacity reached 127 gigawatts as of August, while installed renewable energy capacity climbed to 80 gigawatts.

He said the planned $80 billion investment would strengthen transmission and distribution infrastructure needed to carry growing volumes of energy safely and efficiently. The investment program will also include high-voltage direct current transmission lines, which would be introduced in Türkiye for the first time, he added.

Şatıroğlu said he hopes the recently adopted Super Permit Law will boost investment in energy storage. He noted that Türkiye’s current energy storage capacity has reached 495 megawatts.

“Once projects currently under development are completed, we expect this capacity to rise to several thousand megawatts in the coming years,” he said.