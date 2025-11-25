Türkiye-Panama maritime deal to open new doors: Minister

LONDON

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has stated that a planned maritime agreement with Panama would open new opportunities for Türkiye, highlighting Panama's strength as one of the world's leading flag states in shipping.

Speaking to reporters after attending the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 34th Assembly in London, Uraloğlu detailed bilateral agreements signed during the event.

"We signed two agreements with Oman—one on maritime affairs and the other on developing transportation corridors. "Oman is a valuable country, as it serves as the southern gateway to the Middle East," he said.

Uraloğlu noted that global developments, including the COVID-19 pandemic and regional crises, underscore the need to diversify transportation networks.

"For this reason, we always keep alternative routes on the table, and Oman is an important partner for us in this regard," he added.

"Eighty-five percent of world trade is conducted by sea, but if you can't deliver sea cargo to its final destination via road or rail, it loses meaning. Intermodal integration is critical for us. Therefore, we evaluate all dimensions of transportation with all parties," Uraloğlu said.

On the prospective Türkiye-Panama deal, Uraloğlu stated that Panama is one of the countries with the most flagged vessels in maritime affairs.

"The agreement we plan with Panama will open our way forward. It will enable us to have a stronger presence in many countries worldwide. Panama is truly a powerhouse in maritime. If we sign a maritime agreement, I believe all our seafarers will have easier working opportunities globally," he said.

Addressing visa difficulties for Turkish seafarers in EU countries, Uraloğlu said the issue directly impacts maritime transportation.

"No country is self-sufficient anymore. If you don't expand and facilitate this process, you will be the ones harmed tomorrow; we are saying this openly," he explained.

Regarding his bilateral meeting with Dutch Infrastructure and Water Management Minister Mark Harbers, Uraloğlu said, "The Netherlands is testing autonomous vehicles on roads, railways, and in maritime. It's a source of pride for us that one of the companies testing these vehicles is Turkish."