Türkiye may join peacekeeping force if Russia-Ukraine deal reached

Serkan Demirtaş-ANKARA

Türkiye may send troops to Ukraine to join a peacekeeping force, under the condition that both warring sides, Moscow and Kiev, agree to it, the Turkish top diplomat has said.

“Theoretically speaking, if the parties agree to establish a peacekeeping force at a later stage, we can contribute,” said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to the Ankara bureau chiefs of the media outlets during an iftar dinner late on March 19.

“But we emphasize one point: Being part of a coercive initiative by one side and being part of an agreed solution are two different things. We are in favor of the latter,” Fidan stressed, on a question on under which conditions Türkiye might opt for sending troops to Ukraine.

Recently intensified diplomatic activity initiated by United States President Donald Trump has brought forward two issues; a peace deal and ceasefire, Fidan explained, stressing that the much-anticipated phone exchange between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not result in a truce although some progress was made.

“This is where we, as Türkiye and as stated by our President, stand: We want to contribute on a deal agreed by two sides. For us, this is the most important point. We are ready to do our part,” the minister suggested.

However, current discussions are taking place under the title of “security guarantees,” Fidan said, referring to Ukraine’s unilateral demands from the allied countries.

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky has recently listed Türkiye among the countries he wanted to provide security guarantees.

Talks between Erdoğan and Trump positive

Fidan, on a question about recent phone conversation between Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said it was a very positive exchange. “Our president is one of the leaders to whom President Trump respects. And he openly demonstrated this during the phone conversation,” he said.

Erdoğan raised lifting arms restrictions, the need for fight against terrorism and Trump displayed a very positive stance and wants to resolve the bilateral problems with President Erdoğan, the minister recalled.

On a question, Fidan said that he might first visit to the U.S. for the preparation of Erdoğan’s trip to the White House but declined to comment about the date.

Damascus-YPG deal

Fidan explained that his latest trip to Syria with the participation of Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın focused on an agreement between Damascus and the YPG that stipulates the latter’s joining the new Syrian army.

The delegation expressed Ankara’s views on YPG’s intentions, capabilities and control of energy sources in the clearest way, the minister said:

“We have underlined the issues that may be a matter of concern within the framework of our years of experience in the fight against terrorism and our knowledge of PKK. We have seen that the Syrian government shares our intentions and perspective,” Fidan stated.

YPG’s critical capabilities should be destroyed

The destruction of the critical military capabilities of YPG is of vital importance to Türkiye and all these issues have been conveyed to Damascus, the Foreign Minister underlined.

“Some issues come to the fore to this end: First is about the command chain. It is a very important condition for the existing elements to dissolve themselves and come under the control of the central government. In addition, it is entirely unacceptable that they possess some critical capabilities such as weapons, missile production and air defense systems,” Fidan told.

Non-Syrian members of YPG will have to leave Syria and others will come under the command of the central government, Fidan added, “This is a must. And the central government should be qualified enough to take command.”

The minister stressed that Ankara will closely follow the developments regarding the implementation of this deal. “We should be cautious during this process and keep our heads right.”

On the other hand, Fidan stressed that the Kurds in Syria should be given their rights, and that the new administration should treat everyone in the country as equal citizens. “The Syrian administration is very sensitive on this. One of the issues they are working on is the return of the displaced Syrians. Armed organizations cannot find ground in an environment where trust is planted,” the minister said.

US withdrawal from Syria

On a question, the Turkish top diplomat expressed his belief that the continuation of the American military presence in Syria is not among the priorities of the Trump administration. “PKK is trying to justify its presence in Syria over its role in controlling the DAESH prisons. We are working on this. The regional countries need to fight DAESH and we have efforts to this end. We have taken concrete decisions in our recent meeting with Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria at a meeting in Amman,” he explained.

Fidan said that a joint operation and intelligence center to coordinate the fight against DAESH will soon be established.

On the Al-Hol camp where tens of thousands of family members of the DAESH militants are kept, Fidan said Iraq and Syria are willing to repatriate their nationals and they are very close to resolving the matter.

“But the problem concerning the prisons [in which DAESH militants are kept] should be resolved through any other formula. They need to stay in prisons. We continue to work on this,” he added.