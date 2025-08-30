Türkiye marks Victory Day with nationwide celebrations

ANKARA

Türkiye is celebrating the 103rd anniversary of Victory Day, the decisive triumph that ended the military phase of the country’s War of Independence, with parades, concerts, air shows and sporting events across the country's 81 provinces.

Victory Day, observed annually on Aug. 30, honors the 1922 Battle of Dumlupınar in the western province of Kütahya, where Turkish forces under Mustafa Kemal Atatürk defeated the Greek army, driving foreign occupiers from Anatolia and paving the way for the founding of the Republic of Türkiye one year later.

In the capital Ankara, the celebrations are marked by a military parade and an aerial show by the Turkish Air Force’s SOLOTÜRK aerobatics team over Anıtkabir, Atatürk’s mausoleum.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk said the commemorations reflected the pride and unity of the nation. He also announced that 24 naval ships opened their decks to the public in 24 ports, while concerts by the Mehteran Ottoman military band and various military ensembles were held in several cities, including Afyonkarahisar, Manisa, Kütahya and Istanbul. “We invite all our citizens to share the pride and joy of Victory Day and Turkish Armed Forces Day,” Aktürk stated.

Across the country, the festivities blended history, sport and culture. In the northern province of Samsun, the four-day “Kurtuluş Yolu International Cycling Tour” brought together 150 athletes from six continents. Covering merely 600 kilometers through 17 districts, the race culminated in a Victory Day award ceremony.

This year’s event was given added significance as Samsun was recently honored with the Turkish Grand National Assembly’s İstiklal Medal.

Other sporting events also drew wide participation. In the western province of Aydın, volleyball, football and hemsball tournaments brought together young athletes, while Muğla’s Köyceğiz district hosted a “Victory Cup” floor curling championship with 21 teams competing.

In Kütahya, runners of all ages took part in the traditional Zafer Race, while a band concert by the Air Force drew crowds in the city center.

Symbolic tributes took place as well. Mountaineers from the southern province of Osmaniye marked the occasion by scaling Mount Ağrı, Türkiye’s highest peak, to honor fallen soldiers and veterans.

World freediving record-holder Şahika Ercümen also honored Victory Day with a dive on a sunken 1960-model tank off Kaş, Antalya, raising the Turkish flag atop the wreck to celebrate the nation’s resilience and inspire future generations.

Meanwhile, cultural programs, including exhibitions, film screenings, a symbolic Victory walk and concerts added further color to the commemorations.

Across the country, martyrs’ cemeteries were visited, prayers were recited and flowers were laid at graves.