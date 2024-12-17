Türkiye marks landmark achievements in global swimming contests

Türkiye marks landmark achievements in global swimming contests

ANKARA
Türkiye marks landmark achievements in global swimming contests

Türkiye has scored a remarkable achievement in swimming, as Emre Sakçı earned a silver medal and ultra-marathon swimmer Bengisu Avcı triumphed with three gold medals at prestigious international championships.

 

Sakçı finished second in the men's 50-meter breaststroke at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships with a time of 25.56 seconds, closely trailing Chinese gold medalist Qin Haiyang, who finished in 25.42 seconds. Russian swimmer Kirill Prigoda shared the silver with Sakçı, both finishing with the same time.

 

Türkiye finished the championship with both a silver and bronze medal, as Kuzey Tunçelli claimed bronze in the men's 1500-meter freestyle, setting a new world junior record.

 

Avcı, on the other hand, initially placed first on the winning podium in the 1000-meter race in water below 5 degrees Celcius at the International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) World Championships, which attracted 256 competitors from 19 different nations.

 

On the second day of the competition, Avcı managed to reach the top of the podium once more in the 100-meter breaststroke. She also outperformed her competitors in the 4x50-meter race, winning the gold medal with a team that included Berker Göker, İrem Damar and Egor Tropeano.

 

In a statement, Avcı noted that they successfully overcame a very challenging championship, adding that competing in the frigid waters of Europe was fairly difficult after practicing in warm seas such as the Aegean and Marmara.

 

"We are practicing diligently to offset the disadvantage we face against our rivals. We have adapted our bodies to swimming in extremely cold temperatures thanks to our cold water camp in [the northwestern province of] Çanakkale,” she noted. “We are thrilled to yield the outcomes of our trainings. We performed well during the competition process, prior to the Ice Swimming World Championship in Molveno, Italy, in January.”

 

Avcı became the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, in 2022.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November
LATEST NEWS

  1. UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

    UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

  2. Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

    Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

  3. STM signs deal to build ships for Portuguese Navy

    STM signs deal to build ships for Portuguese Navy

  4. Further hike in UK inflation hits rate cut chance

    Further hike in UK inflation hits rate cut chance

  5. Home sales remain strong, rising 64 percent in November

    Home sales remain strong, rising 64 percent in November
Recommended
VP Yılmaz slams Israels actions, calls for collaborative reconstruction in Syria

VP Yılmaz slams Israel's actions, calls for collaborative reconstruction in Syria
Pentagon says talks with Türkiye ongoing amid fragile Syria situation

Pentagon says talks with Türkiye ongoing amid 'fragile' Syria situation
Acoustic tag sheds light on migratory journey of bluefish

Acoustic tag sheds light on migratory journey of bluefish

Health Ministry, WHO to cohost quake conference in Istanbul

Health Ministry, WHO to cohost quake conference in Istanbul
Lesbos Island initiates efforts to revive Ottoman-era artifacts

Lesbos Island initiates efforts to revive Ottoman-era artifacts

EU Commission chief highlights importance of Syrian reconstruction for EU

EU Commission chief highlights importance of Syrian reconstruction for EU
Erdoğan, Austrian chancellor discuss Syrias future, return of refugees

Erdoğan, Austrian chancellor discuss Syria's future, return of refugees
WORLD Zelensky huddles with European leaders as Trump looms

Zelensky huddles with European leaders as Trump looms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Wednesday with NATO chief Mark Rutte and key European leaders in Brussels to discuss "next steps" on Russia's war as Donald Trump prepares to take office in the United States.
ECONOMY UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

The United Arab Emirates emerged as the leading market for the Turkish jewelry sector, with exports to the country reaching an impressive $2.3 billion in the first 11 months of 2024.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿