Türkiye initiates vaccination drive to tackle foot-and-mouth disease

ANKARA
Türkiye has launched an emergency vaccination campaign to curb the spread of a recently detected SAT-1 strain of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in livestock, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced.

Following the closure of livestock markets as a precautionary measure, the ministry has produced an initial batch of 4.5 million vaccine doses and begun their nationwide distribution.

According to ministry officials, the Şap Institute rapidly accelerated the production of vaccines specifically designed to counter the SAT-1 strain. The vaccines are being distributed and administered free of charge by veterinarians in the outbreak zones and neighboring provinces.

While vaccine production continues at full capacity, livestock markets — temporarily shut to contain the spread — will be reopened gradually, depending on the evolution of the outbreak.

Bülent Tunç, the head of a meat producers association, noted that the disease had first emerged in Europe approximately four months ago.

“The outbreak began in the southeastern province of Hakkari, likely due to cross-border animal movements, and then spread nationwide as animal transportation continued,” Tunç explained, adding that this is the first recorded appearance of the SAT-1 strain in Türkiye.

“After a second vaccine is administered within 21 days, animals will gain immunity. Even if the disease appears again, it will no longer pose a threat.”

Addressing market concerns, Tunç emphasized that the closure of livestock markets has not negatively impacted the red meat sector. “Rumors about rising meat prices due to market closures are unfounded. On the contrary, we’re seeing a drop in prices, and there is no shortage of meat in the market. Both producers and consumers should remain calm,” he said.

