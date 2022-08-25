Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

  • August 25 2022 07:00:00

Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

ISTANBUL
Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

The Culture and Tourism Ministry will work on new strategies for boosting tourism in Türkiye via ad campaigns and promotional videos centered on attracting foreign shoppers to the country, says Sinan Öncel, chair of the United Brands’ Association (BMD).

As domestic consumption sags, local retailers are turning to foreign shoppers and they benefit from a rebound in international tourist traffic.

“In terms of the U.S. dollar, foreign tourists’ spending increased by 12 percent. We had talks with the Culture and Tourism Ministry to raise the issue of promoting the retail sector and shopping in Türkiye. Officials from the ministry agreed,” Öncel told business daily Dünya.

Öncel expects officials to begin work for shopping tourism in the coming days. “One of the main reasons to visit Türkiye for foreigners is now shopping,” he added.

In terms of volume, sales declined but revenues rose due to the price increases, and this increase is partly due to foreign shoppers, Öncel said. “We need to keep tourism alive.”
He noted that both foreign tourist arrivals and per capita spending increased, and this has a positive impact on the retail industry.

Foreign tourists’ spending compensates for weak demand from local consumers, Öncel said, noting that in some regions sales to foreign shoppers account for 50 percent of all sales.
The number of tourists increased significantly, said Hasan Fırat, head of an association, which represents businesses in Istanbul’s famous Grand Bazaar.

Fırat recalled that shops at Grand Bazaar closed for months during the pandemic, which increased businesses’ debts. “Thanks to foreign tourists, businesses are now able to reduce their debts and even make profits,” he said.
Shares of foreign shoppers in total sales increased to as much as 60 percent, according to İzzet Stamati, the chair of the Registered Brands Association (TMD).

“Saudis top the lists, followed by Kuwaitis, Iranians, Russians and Azeris,” he told the daily.
However, Stamati said that more needs to be done to attract more people since Türkiye is not among the top shopping destinations.

In 2019, some 1.6 million foreigners came to Türkiye only for shopping, according to the daily, which cites data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK). However, in the first half of 2022, the number of foreign shoppers climbed to an all-time high of 1.2 million. In 2017, this figure was 1.5 million, declining to 1.4 million in the following year.

Edirne, TURKEY,

WORLD US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

    Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

  2. Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

    Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

  3. Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs

    Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs

  4. Belgian magician’s paper dance casts a spell

    Belgian magician’s paper dance casts a spell

  5. ‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers

    ‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers
Recommended
Lamborghini has already sold all its cars until 2024

Lamborghini has already sold all its cars until 2024
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of hiding major flaws

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of hiding major flaws
Steel production fell in July

Steel production fell in July
Government mulls housing project for mid-income groups

Government mulls housing project for mid-income groups
Power distribution companies invest 15 bln Turkish Liras

Power distribution companies invest 15 bln Turkish Liras
China cements influence in Iraq through oil, infrastructure deals

China cements influence in Iraq through oil, infrastructure deals
WORLD US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

The Culture and Tourism Ministry will work on new strategies for boosting tourism in Türkiye via ad campaigns and promotional videos centered on attracting foreign shoppers to the country, says Sinan Öncel, chair of the United Brands’ Association (BMD).
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.