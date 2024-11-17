Türkiye denies Israeli President Herzog's airspace request

ANKARA
Türkiye has denied Israeli President Isaac Herzog's request to use its airspace for his flight to attend the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital.

Officials confirmed that Israeli authorities submitted the request for Herzog’s plane to traverse Turkish airspace en route to the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference. However, Turkish authorities declined his request.

On Saturday, Herzog canceled his participation in the conference, citing “security concerns,” according to a statement from his office.

Relations between Türkiye and Israel have been deteriorating since the start of Israel's devastating offensive against Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas in October 2023. The ongoing onslaught has so far killed nearly 43,800 people and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.

